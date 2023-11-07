Adapting to Climate Change: Unconventional Strategies to Combat Water Shortages in Pakistan’s Highlands

Residents of Chunda, a village in Pakistan’s highlands, are facing a water scarcity crisis despite being located in an area known as the “Third Pole” due to its vast ice reserves. For generations, the villagers have relied on glacier meltwater to sustain their crops and orchards. However, the rapidly melting glaciers are putting their livelihoods at risk. As climate change upends life in the region, the community is turning to unconventional strategies to combat water shortages.

One such strategy is the ancient ritual of glacier mating. The residents believe that by combining chunks of white glaciers (considered female) with black or brown glaciers (believed to be male), a newborn glacier will be created. This newborn glacier would grow over time and serve as a sustainable water source for farmers. While this ritual had faded into obscurity in recent decades, it is now experiencing a resurgence as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) provides small grants and expert assistance to support glacier mating in northern Pakistan.

The UNDP is also exploring other innovative approaches. Farmers are adopting a neighboring Indian technique of building frozen water fountains to address water shortages. An engineer is working on harnessing avalanches as a source of water. Additionally, a group of women known as the “water thieves” is finding creative ways to conserve and distribute water in their community.

These unconventional strategies highlight the desperate situation faced by the villagers. With glaciers melting at an alarming rate, water shortages have become a pressing issue, leading residents to try anything to secure their water supply. The impacts of climate change are also evident in other parts of the highlands, where floods and landslides pose a constant threat to the safety of residents.

Through a combination of traditional practices and innovative solutions, the people of Chunda and surrounding areas are taking proactive steps to adapt to the changing climate. These strategies not only demonstrate their resilience but also provide valuable lessons for other communities grappling with similar challenges. By drawing on their indigenous culture and embracing unconventional approaches, they are paving the way for sustainable solutions in the face of a rapidly warming world.