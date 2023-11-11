Gazan Worker’s Tragic Death Raises Questions About the Perils of Migrant Labor

In a devastating turn of events, Hashim al-Birawi, a Gazan worker who had spent decades working in Israeli kibbutzim, was killed on October 7th. Al-Birawi had long been a part of the workforce in the kibbutzim, starting as a laborer and eventually becoming a contractor. He was highly regarded by his employers and colleagues, who saw him as a reliable and compassionate individual.

The incident occurred when al-Birawi and six other Gazan workers, along with their Palestinian-Israeli driver, were travelling in a gray van near the Gaza fence. As they approached the Sa’ad intersection, the van came under fire and al-Birawi was fatally wounded. The driver was also killed, along with three other Palestinian men from the Beit Lahiya area.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, conflicting reports emerged about the circumstances surrounding the incident. While al-Birawi communicated to a farmer from Kibbutz Ruhama that he had been shot by a terrorist who parachuted from the sky, security camera footage revealed four Palestinian gunmen near the van. The exact nature of the attack and the identities of the assailants remain unclear.

The incident sheds light on the precarious situation of Palestinian workers who obtain permits to work in Israel. These permits, issued by a bureaucratic system that exerts control over Palestinians, provide a lifeline for many who struggle to find employment in the West Bank and Gaza due to the impact of the Israeli occupation. However, the permit regime exposes workers to various forms of exploitation.

Al-Birawi’s tragic death also raises questions about how workers from marginalized communities are often depicted and labeled. In the wake of the incident, news reports labeled the victims as “Hamas gunmen,” based on the presence of water thermoses in the van. However, these thermoses are common equipment brought by Palestinian laborers. It is important to distinguish between facts and assumptions when reporting on such incidents.

The loss of al-Birawi has left his family devastated, as they strive to clear his name and give him a proper burial in Gaza. They emphasize that al-Birawi was well-known and respected among the kibbutzim where he worked, and they reject any claims that he was involved in any nefarious activities.

This tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of the perils faced by migrant workers, particularly those from marginalized communities. It highlights the need for better protection and rights for these workers, as well as more transparent and unbiased reporting in the media.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are kibbutzim?

Kibbutzim are communal settlements in Israel where members live and work together, sharing resources and responsibilities.

2. What is the Israeli occupation?

The Israeli occupation refers to the presence and control of Israeli forces in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem since the 1967 Six-Day War.

3. What is the Nakba?

The Nakba, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

4. What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and militant group that operates in the Gaza Strip. It is considered a terrorist organization by some countries.

