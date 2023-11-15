A Call to End Violence: Haiti’s Battle Against Gangs

A tragic incident unfolded in Haiti when a powerful gang opened fire on a group of parishioners marching through their community armed with machetes. Their mission was to rid the area of gang members, but instead, they were met with violence. The attack was witnessed in real time by journalists at the scene, who captured the horrifying moment on camera.

The director of the human rights group Fondasyon Je Klere, Marie Yolène Gilles, reported that several people were killed, and others were injured in the attack. The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed. This devastating event took place in Canaan, a makeshift town in the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, where survivors of the 2010 earthquake have settled.

Canaan is currently controlled by a gang leader known as “Jeff,” who is believed to be associated with the notorious “5 Seconds” gang. In the aftermath of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination in July 2021, gangs have grown increasingly powerful, with estimates suggesting that they now control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince.

Gédéon Jean, the director of Haiti’s Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, expressed his intention to request an investigation by the Ministry of Justice. He criticized the pastor for what he deemed an irresponsible act, stating that he “engaged a group of people and put them in a situation like this.” Unfortunately, the parishioners, armed only with machetes and their determination, were hopelessly outmatched by gang members wielding assault rifles.

Questions arise about the role of the police in this tragic event. A call is made for accountability, as they failed to prevent the parishioners from confronting the gangs. Jean emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that it is “extremely horrible for the state to let something like this happen.”

The incident in Canaan sheds light on the alarming levels of violence plaguing Haiti. According to recent United Nations statistics, from January 1 to August 15, over 2,400 people have been reported killed, with more than 950 kidnappings and 902 injuries. Frustrated by the escalation of gang violence, Haitians took matters into their own hands, organizing a violent movement called “bwa kale” in April. This movement specifically targets suspected gang members, and sadly, it has resulted in the deaths of over 350 people.

The urgency to address the rampant gang violence in Haiti has prompted the government to request the immediate deployment of a foreign armed force. Kenya has offered to lead a multinational force, and delegates from the nation recently visited Haiti on a reconnaissance mission. The United States also announced its intention to introduce a U.N. Security Council resolution authorizing Kenya to take action against the gangs.

Haiti stands at an unprecedented crossroad, facing an immense challenge in its battle against gangs. The incident in Canaan serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for effective measures to end this cycle of violence. It is time for the international community to come together and support Haiti in its quest for peace and security.

