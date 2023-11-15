New Title: Reflections on the Gaza Conflict: A Transformative Journey of a Former Israeli Soldier

In a remarkable personal account published in The New York Times, Benzion Sanders, a veteran of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), shares his transformative experience serving in the 2014 Gaza war. Sanders recounts how his involvement in the conflict shattered his preconceived notions and ultimately led him to become an advocate for peace.

Sanders vividly remembers the shock he felt at the staggering civilian death toll during the Gaza invasion. He asserts that the official rhetoric of dealing a decisive blow to Hamas did not align with the devastating reality on the ground. The operation, intended to eliminate rocket threats and destroy Hamas’ extensive network of tunnels, instead resulted in a catastrophic loss of life – over 2,200 Palestinians and numerous Israelis.

The toll of death and destruction left Sanders questioning the efficacy of revenge and retaliation. Drawing parallels to the recent violent incidents orchestrated by Hamas, he passionately argues that a cycle of violence only perpetuates further suffering. Sanders emphasizes that his time in Gaza taught him a crucial lesson: unless there is a fundamental shift in approach from suppressing Palestinian hope to embracing Palestinian independence, the conflict will persist.

Reflecting on his own experience, Sanders cautions against the futility of a ground invasion. He firmly believes that it would lead to more loss of life without decisively ending the threat of terrorism. Instead, he calls upon his government to adopt a new approach centered around the commitment to Palestinian independence, alongside self-defense.

While the recent escalation in hostilities has once again led to a complete cutoff of communications in Gaza, urging restraint from Western officials, including those in the Biden administration. They recognize the need for a less destructive approach that aims for more limited objectives, rather than the total annihilation of Hamas.

Sanders’s personal metamorphosis from a trusting soldier to an “antiwar” activist was sparked by the dissonance he encountered between the IDF’s assurances of protecting civilian life and the brutal realities he witnessed firsthand. Confronted with the corpse of an elderly Palestinian woman, her face mutilated by shrapnel, Sanders recognized the fallacy that Palestinian civilians had all fled. This haunting encounter forever changed his perspective and led him on a path of advocating for peace.

As the conflict in Gaza continues to escalate, it is crucial to question prevailing narratives and seek alternative paths towards reconciliation. Sanders’s story serves as a powerful reminder that empathy, understanding, and a commitment to independence are essential elements in charting a peaceful future for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

