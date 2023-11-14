New Perspectives on U.S. Relations with Latin America

In a recent article published by The American Conservative, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy laid out a comprehensive foreign policy that prioritizes the Western Hemisphere. Ramaswamy refers to Latin America as America’s “near-abroad,” a term also used by Russia to describe former Soviet states. He aims to revive the Monroe Doctrine, which was originally formulated in the 19th century to deter European interference in the region. However, many Latin American officials and experts are skeptical of Ramaswamy’s vision.

One anonymous Latin American official described Ramaswamy’s ideas as a “fevered hallucination.” They argue that his understanding of history is flawed and oversimplifies the diverse perspectives and aspirations of the countries in the region. Francisco Santos Calderón, a former Colombian ambassador to the United States, also criticized Ramaswamy’s approach as naive.

Despite the criticism, there is recognition that Ramaswamy’s focus on Latin America is a welcome change from the typical neglect it receives in U.S. elections. Latin America is often only discussed when the topics of migration or drug issues arise. Ramaswamy, on the other hand, emphasizes the region’s economic potential and pledges to boost trade and create jobs.

Latin American officials and analysts are intrigued by Ramaswamy’s promises of increased hemispheric trade and fair trade deals. They believe that strengthening the trade architecture between the U.S. and Latin America could bring economic benefits to both sides. However, there is concern that Ramaswamy’s stance on trade deals may not resonate with Republican voters who have historically been skeptical of such agreements.

Ramaswamy’s campaign spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, clarified that the candidate seeks bilateral trade deals rather than massive multi-nation agreements. The campaign aims to persuade the working-class Americans who are wary of trade deals that Ramaswamy’s approach will bring greater prosperity to the entire hemisphere.

Ramaswamy’s vision aligns with former President Donald Trump’s views on the Monroe Doctrine, albeit taken to a greater extreme. Trump also expressed support for the doctrine and used it to justify economic sanctions on certain Latin American countries. However, the Obama administration had previously declared that the era of the Monroe Doctrine was over and that the U.S. would treat other countries in the region as equals.

While some see value in the idea of preserving U.S. influence in the Western Hemisphere, others caution against treating neighboring countries poorly. It is crucial to strike a balance between asserting influence and maintaining strong relations with Latin American nations.

In conclusion, Ramaswamy’s foreign policy proposals for Latin America have sparked both interest and skepticism. While he aims to prioritize the region and boost economic ties, critics argue that his vision oversimplifies the complexities of Latin American countries’ perspectives and challenges. As the presidential race progresses, it will be interesting to see how Ramaswamy’s approach to U.S.-Latin American relations resonates with voters and shapes the broader debate on America’s role in the region.

