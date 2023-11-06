The Ongoing Tensions in the Balkans: A Neglected Security Issue

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as Russia and Ukraine, has dominated headlines and captured Western attention. However, political analysts warn that amidst these high-profile clashes, an equally pressing geopolitical issue is being overlooked: the tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

Leon Hartwell, a non-resident senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), emphasizes that the escalating disputes between Serbia and Kosovo demand heightened vigilance. Despite a recent upsurge in tensions, this conflict has largely slipped under the radar of Western media.

The relentless demands of other global conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the resurgence of Israel-Palestine tensions, have not only diverted attention but also strained the diplomatic and military bandwidth of Western powers. As a result, the Serbia-Kosovo discord finds itself languishing in the shadow of more immediate and globally resonant challenges.

However, policymakers face a dilemma. While providing ongoing conflicts with constant attention is crucial, they must also monitor other strategically significant risks. The capacity to effectively manage preexisting conflicts becomes inherently strained when new conflicts erupt on the global stage.

The Western Balkans, comprising countries such as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Serbia, presents a serious security issue for both the region and Europe as a whole. This area is subject to intense geostrategic rivalry, with major powers vying for influence.

Recent events, such as the deadly shootout between ethnic Serbs and Kosovo special police forces, have underscored the volatility of the situation. Minor incidents in the Balkans have the potential to quickly spiral into broader conflicts, with far-reaching consequences.

The United States, European Union, and United Kingdom are faced with difficult choices in allocating diplomatic and military resources. The limited bandwidth available will inevitably have negative consequences for some regions. However, Hartwell emphasizes that collaboration among these powers has the potential to make a significant difference in the Balkans, if they commit to a strategic approach.

The neglected tensions between Serbia and Kosovo cannot be ignored. Failing to address this issue effectively creates a vacuum that other players may exploit. The stability of the region and broader European security depend on acknowledging and actively addressing the conflict.

In conclusion, while the global spotlight may currently be focused on other conflicts, it is crucial not to overlook the ongoing tensions in the Balkans. The consequences of neglecting this security issue could be far-reaching and detrimental to regional stability. The international community must recognize the importance of allocating adequate resources and attention to the Serbia-Kosovo discord before it escalates further.