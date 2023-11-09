Chile’s Coup Anniversary: Reflecting on the Past and Looking Towards the Future

Chile commemorated the 50th anniversary of the violent coup led by Augusto Pinochet against socialist President Salvador Allende, which initiated two decades of military rule and established the country’s market-led economic model. The events of September 11, 1973, left an indelible mark on Chile’s history and reverberated globally, signaling the beginning of right-wing dictatorships in South America characterized by human rights violations and oppression.

President Gabriel Boric acknowledged the significance of the coup and its aftermath, stressing the violations inflicted upon human rights. However, Chile finds itself divided on the issue half a century later. While victims of the military regime and their families seek justice and accountability, the far-right has gained traction, propelled by concerns over rising crime. The polarization within the country persists, hindering collective healing and understanding of the past.

Amidst this discord, the importance of remembrance is paramount. President Boric emphasized that a bright future is only possible by acknowledging and learning from the past. Chilean human rights commissions estimate that 40,175 individuals fell victim to the dictatorship, with many still missing or in exile. The quest for justice continues, as families yearn for answers regarding the fate of their loved ones.

Chile reached a pivotal moment in its recent history when violent protests erupted in 2019, prompting efforts to rewrite the Pinochet-era constitution. However, these aspirations were thwarted by a rejection in the subsequent referendum. Jose Antonio Kast, a far-right leader and ardent Pinochet supporter, has emerged as a central figure in a renewed attempt to reshape the constitution.

As Chile grapples with its past and looks to the future, the country remains at a crossroads. The challenge lies in finding a balance between acknowledging the progress made under Pinochet’s rule and addressing the violations perpetrated during that time. Commemorative acts held across Chile, along with the presence of international leaders, signal the global significance of reconciliation and the pursuit of truth.

Ultimately, Chile must confront its painful history to forge a more unified and inclusive future. The responsibility to remember and seek justice lies with the state, as President Boric emphasized. By addressing the legacy of violence and disappearances, Chile can move towards healing and ensure that the atrocities of the past are not forgotten. Only through collective remembrance can the nation pave the way for a more equitable and peaceful society.