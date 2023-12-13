New Legislation Calls for Greater Congressional Oversight of U.S. Arms Sales to Allies

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for increased transparency and congressional oversight when it comes to U.S. arms sales to allies, following President Joe Biden’s recent bypassing of Congress to approve the direct sale of tank shells to Israel. Critics argue that such actions undermine the important role of Congress in overseeing these transactions.

Under the Arms Export Control Act, Congress is typically notified 15 days before large arms sales to close allies, such as Israel. However, in this case, the State Department made use of an emergency declaration to expedite the sale, bypassing the normal review channels. This move has drawn criticism from lawmakers who believe that the oversight authority of Congress should be respected.

Ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Gregory Meeks, expressed concerns about the administration’s decision, stating that any funding for arms sales should be subject to congressional approval. Meeks emphasized the importance of congressional oversight in ensuring transparency and accountability.

While the State Department defended the emergency declaration, pointing to the immediate approval of the transfer as necessary, some lawmakers argued that this bypassing of Congress does a disservice to the American public. Sen. Chris Van Hollen highlighted the importance of the congressional review process in maintaining transparency and accountability.

This debate is reminiscent of previous instances during the Trump administration, when Congress was circumvented to expedite arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. Lawmakers are drawing comparisons to those actions and calling for stricter adherence to congressional oversight.

Despite concerns raised by Democratic lawmakers, it remains unclear whether there will be a legislative push to terminate the sale at this time. Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed his disapproval of giving more military aid to Israel’s right-wing government, particularly amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas. However, specific actions have not been determined.

The Biden administration has defended its decision, stating that the shortcut only applies to a small portion of U.S. aid sent to Israel and that it is crucial for the country’s self-defense against Hamas. However, critics argue that greater transparency and disclosure are needed regarding the types of weapons being sent and their potential impact on civilian populations.

Overall, this recent controversy surrounding U.S. arms sales to allies underscores the ongoing debate over the role of Congress in overseeing these transactions. Calls for increased transparency and legislative oversight have gained traction among Democratic lawmakers, who believe that the American public deserves a more thorough examination and understanding of the weapons being supplied to allied countries.

FAQ

Why have Democratic lawmakers criticized President Biden’s sale of tank shells to Israel?

Democratic lawmakers have criticized President Biden’s decision to bypass Congress and approve the direct sale of tank shells to Israel because they believe that greater transparency and congressional oversight are necessary. They argue that the oversight authority of Congress should be respected when it comes to arms sales to allied countries.

What is the Arms Export Control Act?

The Arms Export Control Act is a law that requires Congress to be formally notified before the administration can conclude a large arms sale to close allies, including Israel. This notification is meant to ensure transparency and accountability in the arms sales process.

How does the Biden administration justify the bypassing of Congress?

The Biden administration justifies the bypassing of Congress by invoking an emergency declaration under the Arms Export Control Act. They argue that an emergency existed necessitating the immediate approval of the transfer. According to the administration, this mechanism has been used in the past to expedite weapons transfers to countries like Ukraine.

What are lawmakers calling for in response to this controversy?

Lawmakers, particularly Democratic lawmakers, are calling for increased transparency, disclosure, and greater congressional oversight when it comes to U.S. arms sales to allies. They want to ensure that the American public has a better understanding of the weapons being supplied to allied countries and their potential impact.