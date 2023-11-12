Titanic Artifacts Head to Auction: Unseen Stories from the Deep

A rare collection of Titanic artifacts will be up for auction this Saturday, captivating history buffs and collectors alike. Among the items going under the hammer are a pocket watch, a dinner menu, and a blanket with a fascinating backstory.

One of the standout pieces is the pocket watch, owned by second-class passenger Sinai Kantor. The watch, now missing its hands, bears the unmistakable signs of seawater that infiltrated the ill-fated ship over a century ago. Experts believe that the watch stopped at approximately 2:25 a.m., just moments after the Titanic began its descent into the icy depths.

The carefully preserved pocket watch tells a poignant tale of tragedy as it belonged to Mr. Kantor, who did not survive the sinking. Recovered with his body, the watch displays Hebrew numerals and features an embossed portrayal of Moses holding the Ten Commandments on its back.

“It’s literally frozen in time at that point, 111 years ago, when Titanic sank beneath the waves and Mr. Kantor went into the water,” shares Andrew A. Aldridge, managing director for the auction house.

Accompanying the pocket watch are other extraordinary items that provide a glimpse into the ship’s history and the stories of its passengers. A never-before-seen menu from the fourth-to-last dinner onboard offers a unique perspective on the meals enjoyed by the ship’s elite. The menu, slightly faded and water-stained, was found in an old photo album and authenticated by auctioneer Henry Aldridge & Son, Ltd.

As artifacts from the Titanic continue to surface, they serve as a powerful reminder of the enduring fascination with this legendary shipwreck. The auction house expertly curates pieces that possess provenance, unique backstories, and historical significance. These artifacts offer a tangible connection to a pivotal moment in history that continues to captivate the imagination of people worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of the other notable items up for auction?

In addition to the pocket watch and dinner menu, the auction features a variety of intriguing artifacts. Highlights include a rare poster advertising the Titanic’s return voyage from New York, a plan depicting the ship’s first-class accommodations, and a promotional brochure. Each item provides a glimpse into different aspects of the Titanic’s story and its passengers’ lives.

Why do Titanic artifacts hold such fascination?

With every artifact, there is a sense of history, provenance, and the untold stories they carry. Titanic artifacts offer a rare opportunity to connect with a significant event in human history. They help us understand the lived experiences of the passengers and crew and preserve the memory of a ship that once stood as a symbol of human ingenuity.

Are there any other known surviving timepieces from the Titanic?

According to experts, several timepieces have survived the shipwreck. Most of them stopped between 2:20 and 2:30 a.m., depending on when the individuals wearing them went into the water. These hauntingly still watches serve as silent witnesses to the tragic events that unfolded that fateful night.

