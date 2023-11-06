A young Cuban teenager, Alex Vegas Díaz, unexpectedly found himself on the front lines of the war in Ukraine after accepting a construction job offer from the Russian military. Instead of construction work, he was sent to fight in the conflict. This concerning situation highlights the potential deception and recruitment tactics employed by the Russian military.

Vegas Díaz and his friend were taken to a military base where they were equipped with weapons and later sent to the front lines, according to social-media footage reviewed by Time magazine. In a chilling video, Vegas Díaz pleaded for help from his hospital bed, describing the horrors he witnessed, including people with severe injuries and bombs falling nearby. He shared his regrets and advised other Cubans not to accept similar job offers, as the situation was dangerous and unpredictable.

Reports suggest that Vegas Díaz was recruited as part of a larger operation to entice hundreds, if not more, Cubans to join the Russian army in Ukraine. Advertisements for job contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence circulated on Cuban Facebook groups, offering enticing monetary incentives and highlighting the low average salaries in Cuba. The job contracts required a one-year commitment and involved an enlistment fee and financial compensation for the families of recruits if they were killed in action.

Precise figures regarding the number of Cuban recruits through this initiative remain uncertain. The Cuban government referred to the recruitment effort as a “human trafficking network.” However, some experts and former US officials express skepticism, suggesting that Cuba’s response may aim to maintain a neutral stance in the Ukraine conflict, given their longstanding alliance with Russia.

This disturbing case raises concerns about potential deception and exploitation of young Cubans who may have been unaware of the true nature of the job offers. The US State Department has expressed deep concern over the situation and is closely monitoring developments. International attention is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals like Vegas Díaz, who unwittingly became entangled in a conflict far from home.