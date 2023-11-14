A Critical Wake-Up Call: Urgent Action Needed to Meet Climate Targets

Governments across the globe are falling short in their efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and meet the goals outlined in the Paris agreement, warns a major report by the United Nations (UN). The report emphasizes that, in order to avert climate disaster, it is imperative for countries to phase out all unabated fossil fuels. While this consensus on phasing out fossil fuels is a significant development, it has previously caused controversy during the annual UN climate talks.

The UN report highlights that governments have a rapidly closing window of opportunity to accelerate their efforts. Global greenhouse gas emissions must peak no later than 2025, with rapid reductions thereafter, in order to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Unfortunately, emissions are still on the rise, creating a gap of 20 to 23 gigatonnes of CO2 between the necessary cuts by 2030 and the current emissions trajectory.

This UN report, which provides the foundation for the first “global stocktake” under the Paris agreement, does not name and shame countries that are falling behind. Instead, it offers a general overview of the global situation, reiterating that the world is far from track to achieve the more challenging goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Ani Dasgupta, Head of the World Resources Institute, remarks that the report understates the catastrophic failure of global climate efforts.

While most recommended actions in the report are predictable, such as changing transportation, buildings, and high-carbon industries, the recommendation to phase out fossil fuels stands out. Buried within the report, it unequivocally calls for the scaling up of renewable energy and the phasing out of unabated fossil fuels. Given its significance, this finding is likely to have a significant impact on the upcoming UN climate negotiations.

The question of phasing out fossil fuels is now at the forefront of the discussions. For years, oil-producing nations have prevented the UN from adopting unequivocal language calling for this phase-out. Last year, an attempt to include such language in the outcome of the Cop27 summit failed. This year, the UAE has refrained from using explicit language on phasing out fossil fuel emissions in its communications on Cop28. The inclusion of this recommendation in the global stocktake, which serves as the basis for negotiations at Cop28, is therefore of utmost importance.

The European Union (EU) has expressed strong support for phasing out fossil fuels and has called for global targets on renewables and energy efficiency. Gareth Redmond-King, Head of International Programme at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, emphasizes that this report sets the agenda for Cop28 and stresses the need for transformational changes to achieve the Paris goals.

The UN report also highlights cost-effective measures that governments can implement to reduce emissions, such as investing in renewable energy and preserving and restoring forests. However, financial assistance may be required for some developing countries to seize these opportunities.

This report serves as a critical wake-up call, highlighting the urgent need for all countries to take decisive action to meet climate targets. The clock is ticking, and it is essential that governments, policymakers, and stakeholders come together to address this global challenge. The global stocktake process and the upcoming Cop28 summit in Dubai present a pivotal opportunity to accelerate efforts and course-correct. Failure to act now could have severe consequences for the planet and future generations.

FAQs:

1. What is the Paris agreement?

The Paris agreement is a landmark international treaty adopted in 2015, in which countries pledged to combat climate change and limit global temperature rises to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

2. What are unabated fossil fuels?

Unabated fossil fuels refer to the burning of fossil fuels without any carbon capture and storage technology, leading to the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

3. What is the global stocktake?

The global stocktake is a process under the Paris agreement that assesses progress towards meeting its goals. It provides an opportunity for countries to review their efforts and enhance their commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

4. How can renewable energy help combat climate change?

Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, produce little to no greenhouse gas emissions during their operation. By transitioning to renewable energy, countries can significantly reduce their carbon footprint and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Sources (if available):

UN Report on Climate Targets