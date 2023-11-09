Climate Researcher Risks Job Loss for Carbon-Reducing Travel Decision

Climate researcher Dr. Gianluca Grimalda is facing potential job loss at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy in Germany because of a bold decision he made regarding his means of transportation. Grimalda, concerned about his carbon emissions, has decided to return from a research trip to Papua New Guinea without using air travel, aiming to reduce his carbon emissions by 90%. Instead, he plans to rely on ferries, coaches, trains, and cargo ships for his journey back to Germany.

Grimalda, an experimental economist and campaigner with Scientist Rebellion, had been engaged in fieldwork in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea for half a year. Due to various security threats, which included being held hostage at one point, his research took longer than anticipated. However, upon his attempt to extend his permission for traveling beyond September 10, he encountered difficulties.

According to a statement released by Scientist Rebellion, Grimalda revealed that the Kiel Institute had given him a three-day notice to return by October 2, insisting that he must fly. Failure to comply with this proposal would result in a warning, followed by the loss of his job. Grimalda also noted that his September salary had not been paid, and his offer for unpaid leave had been rejected.

Commercial aviation, responsible for 2.5% of global CO2 emissions annually, has faced increased scrutiny as the climate crisis escalates. The demand for flights and subsequent emissions are expected to rise significantly in the coming years. Leading climate activists, like Greta Thunberg, have advocated for greener modes of transportation such as ships or trains as viable alternatives.

Grimalda remains steadfast in his decision, fully prepared to face potential consequences, both legally and economically. He believes that his choice is not only an environmental issue but also a matter of mental health, as flying exacerbates his climate anxiety. He previously undertook a 35-day overland journey spanning 15,000 kilometers (9,321 miles) from Germany to Papua New Guinea and is now preparing for his return via a cargo ship on October 8.

As the world continues to grapple with the impacts of climate change, individuals like Dr. Grimalda are making personal sacrifices to contribute to a sustainable future. Whether he retains his position or not, his commitment to reducing carbon emissions serves as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility we all bear in combatting the climate crisis.