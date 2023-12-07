New EU and China Summit Highlights Trade Imbalance and Political Differences

Leaders from the European Union (EU) and China held a summit in Beijing on Thursday to address their ongoing disputes related to trade, subsidies, and the war in Ukraine. The discussions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the EU presidents, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, emphasized the need for responsible management of differences.

The EU has been urging China to address the significant trade imbalance between the two sides, which amounts to over $200 billion annually. Additionally, the EU has expressed concerns about China’s investigation into subsidies for electric vehicles and potential restrictions on technology exports. On the other hand, China has called on the EU to use its influence with Russia to help resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Von der Leyen highlighted the importance of the EU-China trade relationship but emphasized the need to address imbalances and differences. Xi, echoing von der Leyen’s sentiments, stated that dialogue should be the primary approach to handling differences, opposing confrontational or competitive strategies.

This summit took place shortly after Italy withdrew from China’s “Belt and Road” initiative. Italy, formerly the first G7 country to join the initiative in 2019, hoped to boost trade and infrastructure investments with China. However, the expected outcomes did not materialize, and Italy’s trade deficit with China significantly increased. Despite Italy’s withdrawal, Wang Lutong, the director general of China’s Foreign Ministry’s European Department, expressed confidence in the initiative’s future, citing its wide participation and recognition by the World Bank for poverty reduction.

The summit reveals China’s recent shift toward a more moderate tone after years of self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and an assertive foreign policy challenging the U.S.-led world order. This change is evident from Xi’s recent productive discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What were the main topics discussed at the EU and China summit?

The summit primarily focused on addressing the trade imbalance between the EU and China, as well as disputes over subsidies, technology exports, and the war in Ukraine.

2. How has Italy’s participation in China’s “Belt and Road” initiative changed?

Italy, initially enthusiastic about the initiative, recently decided to withdraw due to unfulfilled expectations and an escalating trade deficit with China.

3. What is China’s stance on the EU’s investigation into subsidies for electric vehicles?

China has expressed dissatisfaction with the EU investigation, as it believes it may result in unfair competition for Chinese manufacturers in European markets.

4. How has China reacted to the EU’s request for improved market access?

China has emphasized its willingness to import high-value products and advanced technologies from Europe and hopes that the EU will refrain from imposing trade barriers.

5. How does China respond to criticism about its stance on the Ukraine conflict?

China maintains that it is an independent and sovereign nation and argues that Russian President Vladimir Putin makes decisions based on Russia’s national interest and security.