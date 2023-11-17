A Child Lost: The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

In the heart-wrenching reality that unfolds in the Gaza Strip, a child’s life is tragically cut short every 10 minutes. This shocking revelation was brought to light by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during his address to the United Nations Security Council. The desperate plea for attention to this dire situation is clear: “Nowhere and no one is safe.”

Gaza’s healthcare system is teetering on the edge of collapse, with half of its 36 hospitals and two-thirds of primary healthcare centers unable to function adequately. Those that remain operational are stretched beyond their limits, struggling to provide even basic care. The images painted by Tedros are haunting – hospital corridors overflowing with injured individuals, the sick, and the dying. Morgues filled to capacity. Desperate surgeries performed without anesthesia. Tens of thousands of displaced individuals seeking shelter within hospitals.

This catastrophic state of affairs has been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the ruling party in Gaza. Israel has pledged to eradicate Hamas, citing an attack on October 7th that claimed the lives of approximately 1,200 people and resulted in over 240 individuals being held hostage. As a response, Israel has relentlessly struck Gaza from the air, enforced a suffocating siege, and launched a ground invasion.

Tedros pointed out the grim reality – a child’s life is lost every 10 minutes amidst this turmoil. The World Health Organization has verified more than 250 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7th, compared to 25 attacks on healthcare facilities in Israel. Israel alleges that Hamas utilizes hospital tunnels to conceal weaponry, an accusation that Hamas fervently denies.

Amidst the chaos, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, announced that Israel is actively discussing the establishment of field hospitals in southern Gaza with countries like the United Arab Emirates, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and several European nations. Erdan also highlighted Israel’s facilitation of the Jordanian airdrop of medical aid to hospitals in northern Gaza, claiming that Israel is doing more for the well-being of Gazans than international organizations such as the WHO.

The United States, for its part, acknowledges the urgent need to provide fuel for hospitals in Gaza. Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, emphasized the imperative to respect and protect civilian and humanitarian facilities under international law. Wood also criticized Hamas for using civilians as human shields, highlighting the complexity of distinguishing between civilians and combatants in the midst of military operations.

The Security Council, underscoring the gravity of the situation, observed a poignant moment of silence at the commencement of the meeting to honor the lives lost in both Israel and Gaza. Additionally, the Council extended its condolences to the 101 individuals associated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) who tragically lost their lives.

Tedros, reflecting on his own experiences growing up amidst warfare in Ethiopia, expressed a deep sense of empathy for the children of Gaza. The echoes of gunfire and shells, the acrid smell of smoke, the piercing sight of tracer bullets in the night sky – these harrowing memories have accompanied him throughout his life. His impassioned plea serves as a rallying cry to address the urgent humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza before more innocent lives are lost.

