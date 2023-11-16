The Fremantle Highway: A Costly Salvage at Sea

A car-carrying ship, the Fremantle Highway, which was engulfed in flames for a week as it traversed the treacherous waters of the North Sea, is now being towed to a Dutch port for salvaging. Tugboats are carefully guiding the ship towards the northern port of Eemshaven, where extensive efforts will be made to minimize both environmental and human damage.

The freighter, carrying 3,784 vehicles including 498 electric cars, caught fire on July 25 as it sailed from the German port of Bremerhaven to Singapore. The fire reignited the ongoing debate surrounding the transportation of hazardous materials, particularly large car transporters, close to coastal regions.

The fire, which burned uncontrollably for a week, posed significant risks to the bustling North Sea shipping lanes and the shallow Wadden Sea, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed migratory bird habitat. Dutch authorities chose not to use water to extinguish the flames, fearing it would further destabilize the vessel.

Germany, a neighboring country that shares the Wadden Sea with the Netherlands, was particularly concerned about potential environmental damage. Christian Meyer, the environment minister of Germany’s Lower Saxony state, expressed gratitude towards the Dutch authorities for their swift decision in salvaging the Fremantle Highway. Meyer also urged Germany’s federal government to establish alternative routes further away from the coast for ships transporting hazardous materials.

Tragically, one crew member lost their life and several others suffered injuries when the fire erupted. All 21 crew members, who are Indian nationals, and two additional individuals aboard the ship were successfully evacuated on July 26. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

