Rapid Decline of Johannesburg: A City Marred by Tragedy and Inequality

Johannesburg, once known as the “city of gold,” now stands as a striking symbol of decay and inequality. The recent tragic fire that claimed the lives of 76 individuals in a rundown apartment block is a stark reminder of the city’s struggle to provide a dignified life for its residents.

No. 80 Albert Street, the site of this devastating incident, holds a haunting history. During the apartheid era, it served as a central pass office, enforcing the discriminatory laws that controlled the movement of Black individuals across the country. The building’s plaque, miraculously spared by the fire, bears witness to the exclusion endured by countless South Africans who were denied the opportunity to find a place in Johannesburg without a pass.

But the exclusion did not end with the abolition of apartheid. The building’s descent into a derelict state, overrun by hundreds of families forced into unofficial ownership under “hijacked buildings,” reflects the larger failure of post-apartheid governance to uplift the marginalized Black majority. Johannesburg’s city center is now riddled with these dilapidated structures, showcasing the worsening conditions faced by the city’s poor.

The anger following the tragic fire stems from the revelation that the building was city-owned. Yet, the authorities had turned a blind eye to the deplorable living conditions within, where families crowded into shacks, even in the parking garage. The failure of various government departments to address the dire situation in hijacked buildings has further eroded public trust.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the scene of the fire was an attempt to reassure the affected residents of the government’s commitment to care for its people. However, the promises made by the African National Congress (ANC) party, which brought an end to apartheid, are wearing thin. Johannesburg serves as a poignant example of the government’s overall failure to address the city’s infrastructure challenges, including burst water pipes, cracked roads, electricity shortages, and mounting trash.

Once built on the riches of its gold reef, Johannesburg attracted Black South Africans seeking opportunities in the mines. The dismantling of apartheid’s pass laws led to rapid urbanization, with the city’s population surging. However, this growth has coincided with an increasing unemployment rate, with Gauteng province, where Johannesburg is located, experiencing a staggering unemployment rate of 36%. Over 1.2 million people in the province lack adequate housing, exacerbating the crisis that unfolds within Johannesburg’s borders.

The signs of Johannesburg’s decline began when major companies migrated to Sandton, a new financial district located north of the city. While Johannesburg still boasts the highest number of millionaires on the continent, the vast disparity between the opulent high-rises of Sandton and the deteriorating heart of the city highlights the deep inequality in South Africa.

As the city’s wealth drained away, the decay of central Johannesburg gradually gained momentum until reaching a tipping point. The consequences have been dire, with crumbling infrastructure posing not only a physical threat but also eroding South Africans’ faith in their post-apartheid democracy. The failure to provide essential services such as housing, running water, and electricity only fuels the frustration and desperation among the impoverished population.

This erosion of faith occasionally manifests in destructive protests, where essential pillars of society, like clinics and schools, become targets of frustration. These actions reflect the loss of confidence in an imperfect system that promises freedom but has yet to fulfill the basic needs of millions.

Johannesburg’s decline is a call for action. It demands that the government prioritize the well-being of its citizens, address the crumbling infrastructure, and bridge the stark gap between the few affluent and the struggling majority. Only by acknowledging and rectifying these deep-rooted issues can Johannesburg reclaim its status as the vibrant “city of gold” it once was.

