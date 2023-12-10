Palestinian Surgeon Provides Testimony to UK War Crimes Unit after Gaza Conflict

A prominent British Palestinian surgeon recently returned from the Gaza Strip, where he served as part of a medical team for Doctors Without Borders during the Israel-Hamas war. This experienced plastic surgeon, Ghassan Abu Sitta, specializes in conflict medicine and has volunteered in various conflict zones, including Gaza, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. After spending 43 days in the besieged enclave, he has provided testimony to a British war crimes investigation unit, shedding light on the challenging conditions and atrocities witnessed during the conflict.

Abu Sitta emphasized that the war in Gaza is unlike any other conflict he has experienced. He compared it to “the difference between a flood and a tsunami” due to its unprecedented intensity. The staggering number of casualties, especially among women and children, further highlighted the harrowing impact of the war. Additionally, Abu Sitta revealed that the health system in Gaza had been deliberately targeted and destroyed.

The surgeon recounted the shortages of essential medical supplies during his time in Gaza. The lack of morphine, strong analgesics, and anesthetic medications posed significant challenges, forcing medical professionals to perform painful procedures without the necessary pain relief. Abu Sitta’s return to the UK prompted his involvement in the war crimes investigation by the Metropolitan Police. Authorities had called for individuals with firsthand knowledge of terrorism, war crimes, or crimes against humanity to come forward.

Abu Sitta’s testimony primarily focused on the attacks on health facilities in Gaza. While working at al-Ahli hospital, he witnessed a deadly blast on October 17 that struck the hospital’s courtyard, resulting in the death of numerous displaced individuals seeking shelter. Israeli authorities, along with U.S. and French intelligence agencies, attributed the explosion to a misfired Palestinian rocket, while Hamas maintained it was an Israeli strike. Abu Sitta expressed his belief that the injuries he saw were more consistent with damage caused by an Israeli Hellfire missile, known for its disintegrating metal shards that cause amputations.

Furthermore, during his time in Gaza, Abu Sitta treated patients with burn wounds consistent with white phosphorus shelling, a phenomenon he had also observed during the 2009 war. Unlike thermal burns, phosphorus shells cause chemical burns that penetrate deep structures within the body. Human rights organizations have accused Israeli forces of deploying white phosphorus shells in densely populated residential areas, though Israel maintains that these incendiaries are used solely for smokescreens and not to target civilians.

Abu Sitta refuted allegations made against Shifa hospital, which Israeli forces had encircled and eventually stormed, claiming to have found a Hamas command center. However, the surgeon, along with other medical workers, denies the presence of any military activities within the hospital. He attested to complete access to the facility and noted that the only weapons carried by the policemen at the hospital were truncheons for crowd control.

Looking to the future, Abu Sitta expressed hope that the UK war crimes investigation would result in prosecutions, either within the country or internationally. This sentiment aligns with the efforts of the International Criminal Court, whose chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, visited the West Bank and Israel, affirming that investigating potential crimes committed by both Hamas militants and Israeli forces is a top priority for the court.

As situations like the Israel-Hamas conflict continue to unfold, it becomes critical to shed light on the firsthand experiences of individuals like Abu Sitta. Their testimonies serve as crucial evidence in the pursuit of justice and accountability.

