A Rare Blind Mole Rediscovered After Almost a Century

A remarkable and once-forgotten blind mole has resurfaced in South Africa after nearly 100 years, stunning wildlife enthusiasts and scientists alike. The creature in question, referred to as De Winton’s golden mole, has long been presumed extinct, causing concerns among conservationists. However, a team from the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) and the University of Pretoria recently located the elusive species among the sand dunes in the country’s northwest region.

Measuring about the size of a mouse or hamster and donning a shimmering coat that perfectly camouflages with its sandy surroundings, De Winton’s golden moles are notoriously difficult to spot. Moreover, their predominantly underground existence, coupled with their exceptional hearing capabilities, makes them even more elusive. These factors, combined with the species’ limited historical sightings in the Port Nolloth region of the northern Cape, contribute to the mystery and allure surrounding this creature.

Rather than relying on conventional methods of visual detection, the team of scientists employed a novel approach by utilizing samples of environmental DNA (eDNA). By extracting and sequencing the DNA shed by animals as they navigate through their environment, the researchers successfully detected the presence of De Winton’s golden mole. Over the course of their expedition in June 2021, the team covered extensive dune habitats, collecting more than 100 soil samples that confirmed multiple species of golden moles, including De Winton’s.

Identifying the specific species from the collected samples proved to be a challenge. While common species like the Cape golden mole and Grant’s golden mole could be easily recognized, distinguishing De Winton’s golden mole required a reference DNA sequence. The team patiently waited for nearly a year until a second gene sequence for the species became available from a specimen housed in a Cape Town museum. To their delight, it was a perfect match.

The discovery of De Winton’s golden mole has brought immense excitement to the team of researchers and conservationists involved. Cobus Theron, a senior conservation manager for EWT and a member of the search team, expressed his unwavering belief in the species’ survival, despite initial skepticism from others. The team’s findings have been published in the Biodiversity and Conservation journal, where they highlight the potential abundance of the species along the west coast. However, they warn that habitat loss resulting from diamond mining poses a significant threat to the mole’s survival, emphasizing the urgent need for conservation efforts.

This groundbreaking project was carried out in collaboration with the conservation group Re:wild as part of their Search for Lost Species program. By rediscovering De Winton’s golden mole, the team has demonstrated the importance of persistence and dedication in uncovering lost and endangered species. Furthermore, the method of using eDNA to detect species holds promise for future conservation missions worldwide. Cobus Theron envisions a vast array of opportunities to apply this technique not just for moles but for other imperiled species as well.

Overall, the rediscovery of De Winton’s golden mole offers a beacon of hope for the conservation community and highlights the significance of protecting fragile ecosystems to preserve Earth’s biodiversity.

