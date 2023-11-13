Explosive Incident in Nagorno-Karabakh Sparks Chaos and Evacuation as Thousands Seek Refuge in Armenia

In a tragic turn of events, a powerful explosion shook the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, adding to the turmoil as ethnic Armenians were fleeing the area. The blast occurred at a fuel storage facility near the capital city of Stepanakert, leaving over 200 individuals injured. The cause of the explosion remains unknown, casting further uncertainty on an already chaotic situation.

Tragically, many of the victims are in critical condition, requiring immediate airlift to receive life-saving medical treatment. We can only hope that no lives were lost in this devastating incident.

Last week, the Azerbaijani military swiftly regained control over Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting in Armenian forces being routed in a mere 24 hours. This striking reversal of power prompted separatist authorities to agree to disarm and engage in talks about the region’s future integration into Azerbaijan after decades of seeking independence.

Despite Azerbaijan’s assurances to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians and restore essential supplies following a lengthy blockade, fear of potential reprisals has gripped the local population. Consequently, thousands of Nagorno-Karabakh residents have sought refuge in Armenia, with the numbers reaching over 6,500 as of Monday evening.

Moscow has confirmed that Russian peacekeepers stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh have been actively involved in facilitating the evacuation process. They have successfully provided assistance to the displaced individuals, but approximately 700 people still remain in the peacekeepers’ camp as of Monday night.

