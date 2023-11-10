98-Year-Old Man Charged with Being SS Guard at Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp

A 98-year-old German man from Main-Kinzig county near Frankfurt has been charged as an accessory to murder for his role as a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1943 and 1945. Prosecutors in Giessen released a statement accusing the man, whose name has not been disclosed, of supporting the killing of thousands of prisoners. The indictment includes over 3,300 counts of being an accessory to murder, with the alleged crimes taking place from July 1943 to February 1945.

Unlike previous cases that required direct evidence of participation in specific killings, the prosecution of those who helped Nazi camps function has been made possible by recent legal precedents. German law permits charges of murder and being an accessory to murder without a statute of limitations. Consequently, trials can proceed even decades after the crimes were committed.

Sachsenhausen, located just north of Berlin, held more than 200,000 prisoners from 1936 to 1945. Conditions in the camp were horrific, and tens of thousands of people died from starvation, disease, forced labor, and other atrocities. The camp also served as the site of medical experiments and systematic extermination by the SS through methods such as shootings, hangings, and gassings. While estimates of the exact number of deaths vary, scholars believe that figures of 40,000 to 50,000 are more accurate than the higher estimations of around 100,000.

The suspect is deemed fit to stand trial, at least on a limited basis, based on a psychiatric report from last October. The state court in Hanau will now decide whether to proceed with the trial. Due to the suspect’s age at the time of the alleged crimes, he would be tried under juvenile law if the case moves forward. Prosecutions like this one highlight the ongoing efforts to bring justice to those involved in the atrocities of the Holocaust, no matter how long ago the crimes were committed.