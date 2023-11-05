9/11 Defendant Deemed Unfit for Trial Due to Lasting Psychotic Effects of CIA Abuse

A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled that one of the defendants in the 9/11 trials is unfit for trial due to sustained abuse he suffered while in CIA custody. The defendant, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, has been found to be lastingly psychotic as a result of the torture he endured years ago. This ruling means that the prosecution of the other four co-defendants will continue without him, while al-Shibh remains in custody.

The ruling by Judge Col. Matthew McCall came after a military medical panel diagnosed al-Shibh with post-traumatic stress disorder and secondary psychosis linked to his torture and solitary confinement during his time in CIA custody after his arrest in 2002. Al-Shibh has complained for years about his mistreatment, including claims that his guards were attacking him with invisible rays to deprive him of sleep and cause him pain.

This latest development has sparked criticism from various parties. Brett Eagleson, who lost his father in the 9/11 attacks, condemned the sidelining of al-Shibh’s prosecution as “another example of the lack of justice that the 9/11 community has received at the hands of our own government.” He also called attention to the wrongful torture endured by the defendants and the denial of true justice.

The 9/11 attacks and their aftermath have had profound consequences on both a global scale and individual lives. The response to the attacks by the Bush administration led to controversial measures such as the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, the establishment of CIA interrogation and detention programs, and the creation of Guantanamo Bay’s special prison and military commission for suspected extremists.

Defense attorney David Bruck argued that al-Shibh’s mental health issues resulting from his treatment made it impossible for him to participate meaningfully in his defense. However, Judge McCall’s ruling leaves the possibility for al-Shibh to be deemed mentally competent again in the future.

The case of the 9/11 defendants has raised broader questions about the treatment of detainees and the need for physical and psychological care for the lasting effects of torture. Some argue that the forced sidelining of the case presents an opportunity for the United States to be held accountable for the harm caused by the CIA’s “program of human experimentation.”

While President Biden declined to approve post-trauma care for the defendants in plea negotiations, defense lawyers continue to advocate for proper treatment and the enforcement of fundamental human rights. The ruling in al-Shibh’s case marks a significant acknowledgment by the U.S. government of the psychological harm inflicted by the CIA’s torture program.