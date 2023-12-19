US Navy Concerned About Rising Cost of Countering Houthi Attacks

Amidst increasing attacks by Houthi militants in the Red Sea, U.S. Navy destroyers have successfully intercepted 38 drones and multiple missiles over the past two months, safeguarding naval forces and international shipping. However, the Pentagon is now grappling with the rising cost of using expensive naval missiles, which can cost up to $2.1 million per shot, to counter unsophisticated Houthi drones estimated to be worth just a few thousand dollars each.

While ensuring the safety of U.S. naval forces and shipping remains paramount, concerns over the cost factor are being voiced within the Defense Department. Experts and former officials are urging the exploration of lower-cost alternatives for air defense. The need for systems that match the costs expended by Houthi militants in their attacks is becoming more apparent.

DOD officials have not disclosed specific weapon types or interception ranges to maintain operational security. However, experts suggest that the Standard Missile-2, a medium-range air defense weapon with a variant range of up to 92 or 130 nautical miles, is the likely choice for intercepting the drones. The cost per shot for this missile is $2.1 million. Alternatively, destroyers could use the ship’s 5-inch gun with air bust rounds, a lower-cost option, but with limited reach. The Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile and the 20mm Close-In Weapons-System gun are the shortest-range options available, with varying costs per shot.

Destroyers have a limited number of missile tubes and would need to return to a U.S. weapons pier for reloading. However, with multiple destroyers stationed in the region, magazine capacity is not currently a concern.

In contrast, the Houthi one-way attack drones, primarily of Iranian origin, are estimated to cost just $2,000, with larger drones priced around $20,000. The significant cost difference between the U.S. Navy’s intercept methods and the Houthi drones highlights the need for cost-effective solutions in the long term.

The Pentagon, aware of the impact on international commerce, has taken decisive action to counter the attacks. Operation Prosperity Guardian, a new maritime task force comprising at least nine partner nations, has been formed alongside the dispatch of carriers and destroyers to the region. The task force aims to protect shipping and provide an international response to the attacks, which are both reckless and a violation of international law.

As the situation unfolds, shipping routes are being rerouted away from the Red Sea, potentially disrupting the flow of approximately 12 percent of world trade passing through the Suez Canal annually. The impact on global trade underscores the urgency to effectively address and mitigate the cost of countering Houthi attacks in the long term.

