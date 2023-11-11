A Tragic Incident at Sea: The Search for a Missing Passenger

A tragic incident unfolded on a recent Caribbean cruise as a 19-year-old passenger went overboard from a Royal Caribbean ship. The passenger, identified as Sigmund Ropich from Texas, has yet to be found despite ongoing search efforts.

The family of the missing young man is desperate for answers, expressing frustration with the lack of information provided by the Cuban Border Guard officials, who are leading the search. Sigmund Ropich’s sister, Savannah Ropich, voiced her concerns, stating that they just want their brother to come home and feel that authorities are taking too long to provide any updates.

The ill-fated voyage began on August 27 when the Royal Caribbean ship Wonder of the Seas departed from Port Canaveral, Florida for a seven-day journey through the western Caribbean. Little is known about the circumstances surrounding Sigmund Ropich going overboard or how long he was in the water before the search commenced. In response to the incident, the ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation, collaborating closely with local authorities.

Jenna Izzo, a resident of Rhode Island who happened to be on the cruise ship, captured the moment when the captain informed the passengers about the ongoing search. In an audio recording, the captain can be heard announcing the situation and the ship’s actions to locate the missing passenger. Additionally, Izzo managed to capture nighttime video footage showing the determined efforts of the rescue crew using the ship’s spotlight to scour the waters. The ship dedicated three hours to the search before eventually continuing its voyage to Grand Cayman.

Currently, the search for Sigmund Ropich is being led by the Cuban Border Guard, as confirmed by his sister and a spokesperson from the US Coast Guard. However, there are reports suggesting that the ocean search may be halted, with authorities focusing solely on coastal and land search operations. CNN has reached out to Cuban Border Guard officials for further information but has not received a response.

As this tragic incident unfolds, the thoughts and prayers of many are with the Ropich family, hoping for the safe return of their loved one. The Royal Caribbean ship, with its large guest capacity, is scheduled to return to Port Canaveral on September 3 according to the company.

