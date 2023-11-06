98-Year-Old Former SS Guard Charged with Assisting in Tragedy at Sachsenhausen

A 98-year-old man from Main-Kinzig county near Frankfurt has recently been charged in Germany for his alleged involvement as an accessory to murder during his time as a guard at Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1943 and 1945. The accused, whose name has not been disclosed, is said to have “supported the cruel and malicious killing of thousands of prisoners as a member of the SS guard detail,” according to prosecutors in Giessen.

The indictment specifies that the man faces over 3,300 counts of being an accessory to murder, covering the period from July 1943 to February 1945. While the case is currently with the state court in Hanau, it will ultimately determine whether the trial should proceed. Should the court choose to proceed, the accused will be tried under juvenile law, taking into account his age at the time of the alleged crimes.

In an interesting turn of events, German prosecutors have been pursuing cases where individuals who were involved in the operation of Nazi camps can be prosecuted as accessories to murder. This can occur without direct evidence of their participation in specific killings. The introduction of this precedent in recent years has provided an avenue for justice for the victims and their families, as murder and being an accessory to murder are not subject to a statute of limitations under German law.

Throughout its operation from 1936 to 1945, over 200,000 people were held captive at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, located just north of Berlin. The prisoners faced unimaginable horrors, including starvation, disease, forced labor, medical experiments, as well as executions through shootings, hangings, and gassing. While exact figures on the number of deaths vary, scholars estimate that the death toll ranges from 40,000 to 50,000.

This latest development serves as a reminder of the imperative to seek justice even decades after the heinous acts were committed. It is a testament to the unwavering dedication of prosecutors and experts who work tirelessly to hold individuals accountable for their actions during one of history’s darkest chapters.