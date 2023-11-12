Thousands of Armenians Forced to Flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Conflict Intensifies

In a devastating turn of events, the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has been engulfed in a military blitz led by Azerbaijan. This conflict, which has been ongoing for decades, has resulted in the displacement of approximately 90,000 ethnic Armenians. These individuals have been forced to leave their homes, abandoning everything they once knew and loved.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is dire. With the majority of its residents fleeing to Armenia, thousands remain without access to basic necessities such as food, shelter, and clean drinking water. The international community has been quick to respond, with the United States pledging $11.5 million in aid and urging Azerbaijan to provide humanitarian access to the region.

Samantha Power, head of USAID, expressed concerns about a potential ethnic cleansing campaign in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is a distressing possibility that could exacerbate the already dire situation for those who have been forced to leave their homes. The crisis has left many Armenians uncertain about their future, with little hope of returning to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The dissolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh government adds another layer of complexity to the situation. While the region’s president announced that it will cease to exist by January 1st, there are still uncertainties surrounding the arrest of the former head of the government. Communication with Nagorno-Karabakh has become increasingly challenging, heightening concerns about the well-being of its officials and residents.

To fully grasp the gravity of the current situation, it is crucial to understand the historical context of the conflict. The dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh has deep roots and has been a source of tension for many years. The region has a long-standing history of political autonomy fights and clashes between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis.

As the crisis continues to unfold, it is imperative for the international community to step in and ensure the protection of the rights of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Monitoring and intervention from organizations such as the United Nations can help prevent further human rights violations and provide much-needed support for those affected by the conflict.

