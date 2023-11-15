The Humanitarian Crisis in Karabakh: Armenians Fleeing Amidst Azerbaijani Takeover

In the wake of a swift and devastating offensive by Azerbaijan’s army, the Nagorno Karabakh enclave has witnessed a mass exodus of its ethnic Armenian population. Nearly 90 percent of the region’s Armenians have fled out of fear and uncertainty following the victory of Azerbaijani forces. The situation is dire, with families leaving their homes, possessions, and livelihoods behind in search of safety.

Ofelya Hayrapetyan wasted no time in making the decision to leave. As soon as her son confirmed that the border between Karabakh and Armenia had opened, she gathered her jewelry and joined others on the first available vehicle. The urgency was real, and women, children, and the elderly were among the first to leave. The authorities in the town of Vayk, along the road to Yerevan, have set up a reception center to provide aid and support to the refugees and to alleviate congestion in the border town of Goris.

The refugees, now removed from the conflict zone, find themselves in a relatively calmer atmosphere in Vayk. However, their revulsion at the Azerbaijani takeover remains unified. Ofelya Hayrapetyan expressed her feelings, calling the forces cruel and refusing to live with them. Her husband went even further, labeling it a pure and simple genocide. The sentiment is shared by others, as they grapple with the reality of their displacement and the uncertainty of their future.

The exodus has been significant, with the separatist Karabakh almost entirely deserted by its original inhabitants. Armenian authorities report that since September 24, a staggering 100,417 people have entered Armenia, seeking refuge from the conflict. Prior to the Azerbaijani offensive, Nagorno-Karabakh was home to approximately 120,000 Armenians.

As the displaced Armenians recount their ordeals, rumors of violence and atrocities circulate among them. Tales of brutal acts committed against their fellow Armenians intensify their already deep-seated fear and anger. These rumors, often unverifiable and acquired second-hand, include accounts of decapitated babies and women being raped. While most refugees did not directly encounter Azerbaijani soldiers before fleeing, the rumors have left a lasting impact on their psyche.

The history of the Karabakh region is mired in conflict, with serial bloodshed and displacement becoming a recurring theme. Within its small territory of just over 3,200 square kilometers, Karabakh has witnessed multiple conflicts. The first one, between Armenia and Azerbaijan, lasted from 1988 to 1994 and resulted in significant loss of life and mass exodus. Subsequent episodes of violence occurred in 2016 and 2020, culminating in a devastating war in 2023. Each refugee has a devastating story to share, having lost at least one family member in combat.

As images of alleged war crimes and atrocities circulate online, the refugees find themselves grappling not only with their personal losses but also with the uncertainty of the region’s future. The sentiment among them is a somber one, with a resigned acceptance that the cycle of wars and conflict will persist.

