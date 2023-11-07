Exploring Europe’s Ancient Lakeside Communities: New Discoveries Unearthed

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery beneath the waters of Lake Ohrid in Albania, revealing one of Europe’s earliest sedentary communities. The village of Lin, located on the lakeshore, has been found to be a hub for agriculture, craftsmanship, and fishing dating back 8,500 years. This makes it the oldest lakeside village known to date in Europe, even pre-dating similar settlements found in southern Italy.

Archaeologists from Switzerland’s University of Bern, working alongside Albanian counterparts, have been conducting extensive research on the site, aided by professional divers. The findings have shattered previous beliefs about the age of lakeshore settlements in the region. Prior to this discovery, the oldest known settlements in the Mediterranean and Alpine areas were several hundred years younger.

One intriguing aspect of the Lin village is the presence of defensive palisades consisting of thousands of spiked planks. These fortified barricades indicate a level of fortification and protection, but archaeologists remain puzzled as to why they were necessary for the villagers. The excavation has also yielded a vast array of artifacts, such as seeds, plants, and animal bones, providing valuable insights into the daily lives and practices of these ancient communities.

The significance of this discovery extends beyond merely unraveling the mysteries of the past. The findings highlight the importance of lakes as rich archives of societal and environmental change. The unique preservation conditions in submerged prehistoric settlements offer a holistic perspective on the dynamics of the past anthroposphere, biosphere, and geosphere.

While much has been uncovered in the past four years, archaeologists estimate that it will take another two decades to fully explore and study the Lin settlement. Only then will we be able to draw comprehensive conclusions about the lives of these early European settlers and understand the purpose behind their choice to build their homes on stilts.

In conclusion, the discovery of Europe’s oldest lakeside village in Lin, Albania presents a wealth of knowledge and challenges conventional wisdom about the region’s ancient settlements. The site offers a glimpse into the complex lives of our ancestors and serves as a reminder of the importance of exploring the depths of our history.