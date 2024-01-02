Devoted Airborne Pilot from Fort Liberty Faces Life-Threatening Situation Following Drone Assault

Loved ones of a courageous Airborne pilot, who was gravely wounded in an unexpected drone strike in Iraq, are reaching out for prayers and assistance. Garrett Illerbrunn, an unwavering member of the 82nd Airborne stationed at Fort Liberty, currently resides in Pinehurst with his wife, Lorna, and their son, Tucker.

On the eventful Christmas Day, Illerbrunn was dutifully serving at Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq when the base fell victim to a malicious attack. A trusted source close to the family revealed to WRAL News that Illerbrunn sustained a severe head injury, rendering him unconscious. He was swiftly transported by air to a medical facility in Germany, where he continues to fight for his life.

In these trying times, the family and friends of Illerbrunn are relying on the power of prayer and positive energy, believing that he will make a full recovery and be reunited with his beloved son and supportive spouse. Clio Carroll, a friend of Illerbrunn’s wife, expressed their deep appreciation for thoughts and well wishes, stating, “We are standing strong, relying on the strength of our collective prayers. Additionally, any contribution to the GoFundMe campaign would greatly aid them during this challenging period.”

The GoFundMe campaign, initiated by the family, aims to raise funds for the construction of a treehouse that Illerbrunn had planned for his son, Tucker. It also seeks to provide the necessary adjustments to their home to accommodate Illerbrunn’s future needs upon his return.

Carroll further emphasized the remarkable qualities of the Illerbrunn family, urging individuals to contribute in any way possible. She stated, “They are truly remarkable individuals, and we are sincerely grateful for your prayers. If you are unable to contribute financially, your prayers would make a significant difference in their lives.”

Meanwhile, the two other service members who were wounded in the drone attack sustained comparatively minor injuries.

The recent drone attack, backed by Iran, critically wounded Illerbrunn and two fellow servicemen. As a response, President Joe Biden has authorized retaliatory strikes targeting affiliated groups.

