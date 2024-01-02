American Military Pilot from Fort Liberty in Critical Condition after Drone Attack

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – A military pilot serving in the 82nd Airborne Division is fighting for his life after sustaining critical injuries in a drone attack while stationed at Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq. The pilot, identified as Garrett Illerbrunn, hails from Fort Liberty and resides in Pinehurst with his wife, Lorna, and their son, Tucker.

The incident occurred on Christmas Day when the base came under attack. Illerbrunn suffered a severe head injury and was immediately air-lifted to a hospital in Germany for emergency medical treatment. Currently, he remains unconscious, and his family is desperately seeking prayers and support during this difficult time.

The exact details of the drone attack and its perpetrators are yet to be disclosed. Investigation into the incident is ongoing, led by both American and Iraqi authorities, who are working together to uncover the truth behind this unfortunate incident.

While the circumstances surrounding Illerbrunn’s condition are distressing, his situation sheds light on the risks and challenges faced by military personnel stationed in conflict zones around the world. These brave men and women endure unimaginable circumstances to safeguard their countries and ensure global security.

