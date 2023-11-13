Tragedy Strikes in Moscow as Sewers Flood During Unregulated Tour

In a devastating incident in Moscow, eight lives were lost as a result of heavy rains that caused a catastrophic flooding in the city’s sewers. Participants of an unauthorized tour of the sewer system were trapped underground when the water levels rose rapidly after a severe downpour. The victims were unable to escape to the surface, leading to this tragic outcome.

The authorities have confirmed the recovery of all the bodies, although formal identification of the victims is still underway. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expressed his condolences and labeled the incident as a “terrible tragedy” on social media. Investigative efforts were captured on video, showcasing investigators looking down a manhole while divers searched the nearby Moskva river.

It is worth noting that various tour operators offer trips into the extensive tunnels of Moscow’s sewer system, some of which date back to the 19th century. However, the legality of such tours has been a subject of contention. In response to this unfortunate event, the authorities have launched a criminal case into what they have deemed an “illegal excursion.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee has already detained one of the tour organizers, and another suspect is believed to have fled to the United Arab Emirates. This incident has sparked a renewed debate regarding the safety and regulation of underground tours in Moscow and raised concerns about the lack of proper oversight.

Daniil Davydov, known as an “urban explorer,” shed light on the situation, revealing that there were supposed shelters within the tunnel where people could seek refuge during emergencies. However, his search for survivors yielded no results. “I hoped that maybe I would still be able to find some survivors there. There are two shelter points, but there was no one there,” Davydov shared with the RIA news agency.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with unregulated tours and highlights the need for stringent safety measures and proper authorization for excursions into Moscow’s sewer system. The authorities must thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

FAQ

What happened in Moscow’s sewer system?

During heavy rains, the sewers in Moscow flooded, trapping participants of an unauthorized tour underground. As a result, eight people lost their lives.

Were there any survivors?

Unfortunately, there were no survivors found in the flooded sewers.

Is it legal to go on tours of Moscow’s sewer system?

The legality of tours in Moscow’s sewer system is disputed. In this case, the authorities have launched a criminal case into what they have deemed an “illegal excursion.”

What measures are being taken after this incident?

The authorities have detained one of the tour organizers and are investigating the circumstances of the incident. This tragedy has also sparked discussions about implementing safety regulations and oversight for underground tours in Moscow.