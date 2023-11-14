New Article: Spanish Politician Hospitalized after a Shocking Attack

A prominent Spanish politician, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, has been hospitalized after a shocking incident in Madrid. The former head of Spain’s People’s Party in the Catalonia region was shot in the face in the affluent Salamanca area of central Madrid on Thursday, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred around 1.30 p.m. and left Vidal-Quadras severely injured. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and rushed him to the hospital for immediate treatment. His condition is currently being closely monitored.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, the authorities are actively searching for a motorcyclist wearing a black helmet believed to be connected to the shooting. The investigation is underway as police continue their efforts to apprehend the suspect.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras is no stranger to politics, having previously held the position of head of the centre-right People’s Party in Catalonia. His years of service and dedication to his political career have made him a well-known figure among both his supporters and opponents.

As a result of this alarming incident, the area where the shooting took place has been cordoned off by the police. Law enforcement officials are working tirelessly to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to the attack. At this time, no arrests have been made, leaving the public anxiously awaiting further updates from the authorities.

