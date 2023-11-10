Millions Invested in Superyacht Maintenance despite Controversy Surrounding Its Owner

Although the Scheherazade, a 460-foot superyacht, has been held in Italy since May 2022 due to its alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine, it continues to receive maintenance and refitting. The Italian government has allowed the owner to foot the bill, but their identity remains undisclosed.

The Financial Times recently revealed that the superyacht has been impounded at the Marina di Carrara port, situated nearly 90 miles northwest of Florence, since the government seized it. Despite the circumstances, the Italian government has granted permission for the owner to keep the ship’s staff and ensure its maintenance and refitting. Curiously, Italy refrains from disclosing the owner’s identity.

The Italian Finance Ministry acknowledged in a news release issued in May 2022 that the superyacht has “significant economic and business links” to prominent elements within the Russian government. However, it refrained from explicitly mentioning the owner’s name.

While the website SuperYachtFan claims that the superyacht belongs to Russian billionaire Eduard Khudainatov, Bloomberg News reported last year that he is a “straw owner” of the vessel, implying that the true owner is Putin himself. According to the Financial Times, the Scheherazade features 22 cabins, two helicopter decks, and a spa. Additionally, it is currently being refitted by the Italian Sea Group, although the company did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

In response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States established Task Force KleptoCapture, which aims to hold Russian oligarchs accountable for sanction evasion. Within a year of its inception, the task force has already brought charges against 35 individuals and entities, including the seizure of luxury assets owned by Kremlin-affiliated billionaires. One of these items is a 348-foot yacht, valued at approximately $300 million, which was confiscated in Fiji in May 2022 and is now situated in San Diego.

