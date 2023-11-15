Can Rishi Sunak Handle the Awkwardness of David Cameron’s Comeback?

LONDON — Rishi Sunak, the current leader of the Conservative Party, has made a shocking decision that may result in an uncomfortable situation for him and his party. He has chosen David Cameron, the former prime minister who resigned after the Brexit referendum in 2016, as the new foreign secretary in his government reshuffle.

While Cameron’s return to politics as one of the most experienced politicians in the UK may seem like a power move, there are several reasons why this decision could backfire for Sunak.

1) Sunak’s attempt to distance himself from Cameron

In Rishi Sunak’s recent conference speech, he positioned himself as a candidate for change, breaking away from the political status quo. However, by appointing Cameron, who led the country for a significant portion of the Conservative Party’s governance, Sunak’s message becomes muddled.

2) Differences over high-speed rail

Cameron’s announcement of the costly High-Speed 2 rail line was met with opposition from Sunak, who rolled back the project in his conference speech. Cameron, in his statement following his appointment, acknowledged his disagreements with Sunak. This clash in priorities could lead to further complications between the two.

3) Cameron’s China ties

Cameron’s efforts to build relations with China during his time as prime minister have garnered criticism, particularly from China hawks within the Conservative Party. Sunak, on the other hand, has been clear about his stance on China, signaling the end of the “golden era” relationship. Cameron will have to align with Sunak’s position when dealing with China in his new role.

4) Reopening Brexit divides

Cameron’s resignation came shortly after the Brexit referendum, where he campaigned for the UK to remain in the EU. With Sunak leading a cabinet composed of both Remainers and Leavers, Cameron’s return could stir up tensions over the country’s relationship with Europe.

5) Scrutiny over lobbying

Cameron’s involvement with Greensill Capital, a collapsed finance group, raised concerns about the transparency of ex-ministers’ lobbying activities. Although Cameron defended his actions and was cleared of any rule-breaking, this controversy has shed light on the murky relationships between politicians and business. The opposition Labour Party might seize the opportunity to question Sunak’s promise of leading a government with integrity and accountability.

6) Unelected status

To allow Cameron to take on this new role, Sunak had to grant him a life peerage, making him a member of the House of Lords for life. This means that Cameron will not face direct scrutiny from Members of Parliament in the House of Commons, where most of the political action occurs. Some Conservative MPs have already expressed concerns about the lack of parliamentary scrutiny in this situation.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Rishi Sunak appoint David Cameron?

A: Rishi Sunak appointed David Cameron as the new foreign secretary in a government reshuffle aimed at turning around the Conservative Party’s fortunes.

Q: Is Rishi Sunak distancing himself from David Cameron?

A: Rishi Sunak initially positioned himself as a candidate for change, distancing himself from the political status quo. However, his decision to appoint David Cameron raises questions about this distancing.

Q: What are the conflicts between Rishi Sunak and David Cameron?

A: Rishi Sunak rolled back Cameron’s plans for the high-speed rail line and has taken a different stance on China. These differences in priorities could create tensions between the two.

Q: What controversy is associated with David Cameron’s post-premiership career?

A: David Cameron’s involvement with Greensill Capital raised concerns about the transparency of ex-ministers’ lobbying activities. Although he was cleared of any rule-breaking, this controversy highlighted the connections between politicians and business.

Q: Why is David Cameron’s unelected status a concern?

A: As a member of the House of Lords, David Cameron will not face direct scrutiny from Members of Parliament in the House of Commons, which raises concerns about the lack of parliamentary oversight.