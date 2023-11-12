New Title: Russian Shelling Claims Lives in Ukraine’s Kherson Region

In a tragic incident, a total of seven individuals, including a 23-day-old baby girl, lost their lives due to Russian shelling in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. The country’s Internal Affairs Ministry confirmed the casualties that occurred on Sunday as a result of artillery attacks in the village of Shiroka Balka, situated along the banks of the Dnieper River. This devastating event claimed the lives of a family, including a husband, wife, 12-year-old boy, and the infant girl, as well as another resident.

Regrettably, this was not an isolated incident, as two men were also killed in the neighboring village of Stanislav, while a woman sustained injuries from the shelling. The attack on Kherson province came shortly after Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar addressed concerns about Ukrainian forces allegedly entering the occupied left bank of the Dnieper in the region. Maliar reassured the public that such rumors were unfounded and lacked any credible basis.

Ukraine’s Kherson regional Governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that three people had already been wounded in earlier Russian attacks on the province the previous day. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military officials announced that their forces had achieved significant progress in the south, particularly near a crucial village in the Zaporizhzhia region. Specific details about the captured territories were not disclosed.

The Ukrainian General Staff described the operation as a partial success, particularly in the strategically important Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region. The area remains a key Russian stronghold that Ukraine aims to recapture in order to continue its southward offensive towards Melitopol. General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine’s southern forces, expressed optimism about the ongoing military operations, confirming the liberation of certain territories and the continued efforts of the defense forces.

Over the past few weeks, intense battles have erupted across various sectors of the over 1,000-kilometer front line. Ukraine has been steadfast in its counteroffensive, aided by Western-supplied weaponry and troops trained by Western forces. Their objective remains clear: to reclaim Ukrainian territories from the Russian forces that invaded the country nearly 18 months ago. However, progress has been slow, with incremental gains made since the initiation of the counteroffensive in early June.

In another concerning development, a Russian warship recently resorted to firing warning shots at a Palau-flagged cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea. This marks the first instance of Russia using such force on a merchant vessel beyond Ukrainian waters since their withdrawal from a significant export agreement brokered by the United Nations last month. The Russian Defense Ministry explained that the Sukru Okan, en route to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Izmail, failed to respond to requests for an inspection of its cargo for prohibited goods. Consequently, Russian forces resorted to firing shots as a means to compel the ship to stop. Eventually, the ship complied, allowing an inspection team to board.

After Moscow’s withdrawal from the UN-brokered grain deal, Ukraine experienced repeated strikes on its ports, including Odesa. Moreover, Russia declared vast portions of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping. These actions have posed significant challenges for Ukraine’s maritime trade and further exacerbated tensions in the region.

Source: Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry, Ukrainian General Staff