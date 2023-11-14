Examining the Influence of Unreliable Accounts on Israel-Hamas News

A recent study conducted by the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public sheds light on the impact of certain influential but unreliable accounts on the spread of news related to the Israel-Hamas conflict on X. The research reveals that these accounts, some of which have garnered attention from Elon Musk, have overshadowed established mainstream news outlets in terms of visibility and reach.

During a three-day period coinciding with the onset of the Israeli attack on Oct. 7, researchers analyzed viral posts about the crisis. Their findings show that these popular posts highlight the fast-paced and disorienting nature of news on the platform, potentially influenced by Musk himself.

This study adds to a growing body of anecdotal evidence from researchers, academics, and journalists who have witnessed a troubling shift in how news and information circulate on Twitter. This transformation has been particularly noticeable since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas crisis. NewsGuard, a nonpartisan company tracking false narratives online, published a separate analysis supporting these concerns. They found that verified accounts were responsible for nearly three-fourths of the most viral misinformation about the conflict.

Mike Caulfield, a research scientist at the University of Washington and lead author of the report, emphasizes that this shift reflects a different concept of what constitutes news. Implying that news on X is unvetted and often lacks proper sources, Caulfield suggests that this change is intentional rather than accidental, and it serves a specific vision of news consumption.

While those engaged in this vision may find it appealing, Caulfield raises doubts about whether it ultimately benefits the public. The researchers identify seven influential accounts on X as the “new elites” due to their disproportionate power and influence over Israel-Hamas news. They include accounts such as a right-wing Polish news aggregator, a Twitter celebrity with a focus on cryptocurrency, and several prominent conservative voices.

Despite having significantly fewer followers, tweets from these “new elite” accounts consistently outperformed posts from well-established news organizations like CNN, The New York Times, the BBC, and Reuters. The study reveals that tweets related to the Israel-Hamas conflict from these influential accounts received a staggering 1.6 billion views across 1,834 tweets. In comparison, tweets from traditional news sources garnered 112 million views over 298 tweets.

The researchers attribute these shifts in news consumption to changes made by Elon Musk to the X platform. By removing credibility signals such as verification badges and devaluing traditional web affordances like linking, X has fostered an environment where news lacks context and is more prone to emotion-driven narratives.

It is worth noting that Musk himself has publicly expressed contempt for mainstream media while championing nontraditional news sources. Furthermore, his alterations to the X platform have directly impacted the reach and visibility of traditional news outlets. The researchers argue that Musk’s interactions and endorsements of these “new elite” accounts have contributed significantly to their growing prominence.

One common characteristic of these influential accounts is their increased follower count in recent years. This surge in followers can be partially attributed to Musk’s engagement with these accounts, such as following, replying, and recommending them. The researchers suggest that Musk’s involvement plays a noteworthy role in elevating these news-focused sources.

The “new elite” accounts identified by the researchers all possess blue verified badges, which previously symbolized notability and authenticity but now serve as an indication that the account holder is a premium subscriber to X’s services.

This study highlights the need for users to be vigilant and critical when consuming news on social media platforms. It emphasizes the rising influence of unreliable accounts that can shape narratives and potentially distort public understanding of complex issues like the Israel-Hamas conflict.

