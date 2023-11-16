Rainstorms in China Result in Fatalities and Escaped Crocodiles

Amidst the recent rainstorms in southern China, at least seven individuals have tragically lost their lives, while several crocodiles have managed to escape from their enclosure. These heavy rainstorms have caused significant damage and disruption throughout the region.

In the city of Maoming, located near the coast in western Guangdong province, over 70 crocodiles have reportedly escaped from a local farm. Emergency officials have advised nearby residents to remain indoors for their safety. Reports indicate that while some of the crocodiles have been recaptured, the operation has proven to be challenging due to the deep lake they are currently in.

Moving westward to the Guangxi region, the city of Yulin has experienced multiple landslides as a result of the relentless rain. Tragically, seven people have lost their lives in these landslides, while three others are still missing. The landslides were triggered by heavy rain over the weekend.

Heavy rainfall has also led to flash floods in Hong Kong, claiming the lives of two individuals last week. Unfortunately, the situation only worsened with a heavy downpour on Monday. The city is grappling with flooding, leading to waterlogged streets and debris scattered throughout the area.

In response to the devastating consequences of these floods, Hong Kong leader John Lee has announced the establishment of an emergency assistance fund to provide aid and support to those affected by the floods.

Despite these challenging circumstances, relief efforts are underway to minimize further damage and address the needs of the affected communities.

