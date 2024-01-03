Earthquake in Japan Sends Shockwaves Around the World

An incredibly powerful earthquake, measuring 7.5 magnitude, struck central Japan at 4:10 p.m. local time. The impact was immediately detected by nearby seismometers, and its effects were felt globally, including in North Carolina.

Earthquakes occur when there is a sudden release of strain energy beneath the Earth’s surface, originating from the hypocenter. The first tremors are felt directly above the epicenter, which in this case was approximately 6 miles beneath the Sea of Japan near Suzu on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture.

The energy from the earthquake radiates outward in all directions, creating waves similar to ripples in a pond. These waves travel along the Earth’s surface and through its core. The fastest and primary waves, known as P-waves, arrive first and compress the rock horizontally. They are followed by shear waves (S-waves), which cause destructive up and down motion. Seismometers measure both types of motion, but the charts typically display the most destructive vertical component.

Analyzing a selection of seismometers provided by the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS), we can observe that the earthquake was recorded on a seismograph in northern Alaska just 9 minutes after it struck Japan. The first seismic wave reached Casper, Wyoming, after 12 minutes, and Pittsboro, North Carolina, 14 minutes later at 2:24 a.m. EST.

However, it is important to note that, similar to the behavior of waves in a pond, seismic waves are strongest in proximity to the source. As the waves traveled from Japan to North Carolina, their speed of motion decreased significantly.

Motion continues even after the initial shock, both along the Earth’s surface and through its core. While aftershocks are expected following a major earthquake, the recorded waves in the seismometer charts are likely still a result of the initial shock. The Earth reverberates with energy as it reflects off its crust and travels through the core. Seismometers, like the one in Pittsboro, continue to record this motion for several hours after the initial earthquake.

In a notable occurrence, a seismograph in Pittsboro, North Carolina, located nearly 6,700 miles away from the epicenter off the western coast of Japan, recorded the 7.5 magnitude earthquake on January 1, 2024.

