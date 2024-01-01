New Evidence Emerges of a Powerful Earthquake Off the Coast of Japan

A significant seismic event has occurred off the western coast of Japan, causing concern among residents and triggering tsunami warnings. The earthquake, measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale, struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, approximately 42 kilometers northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture. The incident, which took place at 4:10 p.m. local time, led to immediate action from the Japan Meteorological Agency, with a tsunami warning being issued for western coastal regions.

Reports indicate that the first waves reached the coast just over 10 minutes after the earthquake. Although there were reports of buildings being damaged in Suzu city, Ishikawa, and individuals being trapped in damaged houses, no deaths have been reported at this time. The city of Noto in Ishikawa experienced a major tsunami warning, with waves of approximately 5 meters anticipated.

This event is the first major tsunami warning to be issued since 2011, highlighting the potential severity of the situation. It is essential to understand the categorization of the warnings under Japan’s tsunami warning system. Advisory warnings refer to expected waves below 1 meter, while warnings are issued for waves exceeding 3 meters. Major tsunami warnings, such as the one in effect for Noto, refer to expected waves above 5 meters.

Residents in affected areas were urged to evacuate to higher ground. The earthquake and subsequent tsunami waves were captured on camera, showcasing the intensity of the event. Buildings experienced violent shaking, with collapsing roofs and damaged foundations being reported. Services on the Shinkansen bullet trains were temporarily suspended, and power outages affected over 32,500 homes in Ishikawa.

Following the earthquake, there have been several strong aftershocks. A 6.2 magnitude aftershock occurred southwest of Anamizu, and tremors of 5.2 magnitude were recorded in a location 58 kilometers away. The country’s weather agency warns of the potential for additional aftershocks over the next few days to a week, urging caution against building collapses and landslides.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida assured the public that authorities are working diligently to assess the damage caused by the earthquake and respond accordingly. Other areas along Japan’s western coast reported smaller waves, ranging from 20 centimeters to 80 centimeters. Additionally, the South Korean Meteorological Administration is monitoring possible sea level changes along its east coast areas.

