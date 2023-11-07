New Evidence Uncovers Coordinated Propaganda Campaign on Social Platform

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers have exposed a vast network of 67 accounts on a popular social platform, coordinating a propaganda campaign to spread false and inflammatory content surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. The revelation comes as alarming evidence highlighting the extent to which deliberate misinformation has thrived unchecked on the platform.

Previously focusing on seemingly innocuous topics like professional basketball and life in Japan, the accounts showed no apparent connections, effectively camouflaging their ulterior motives. However, with the eruption of news surrounding the recent attacks, these accounts suddenly began inundating the platform with similar content, often posting verbatim phrases. Millions of views were garnered by their misleading posts and videos, showcasing the alarming impact of their manipulative campaign.

Alethea, a social media analysis company, brought attention to one of the posts containing fake information. Instead of relying on direct quotes, the post wrongly attributed statements to Russian government officials. Altering videos of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s speech to the United Nations and comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the misleading captions falsely insinuated threats of overt military support for the Palestinians.

After NBC News alerted the platform with their findings, suspensions were initially carried out on some of the identified accounts. However, a significant number of these accounts still remain active, demonstrating the challenge faced by social media companies in addressing such coordinated propaganda campaigns effectively.

Regarding the origin and purpose behind these accounts, uncertainty still looms. It is unclear whether they were intentionally created to disseminate misinformation or if they were compromised through hacking or unauthorized sale. While the researchers refrained from attributing the videos to a specific country or intelligence operation, the impact and intention of these deceptive tactics cannot be underestimated.

These revelations shed light on the need for robust measures to combat deliberate misinformation in the digital landscape. The changing landscape of verified users and growing challenges faced by social media companies, such as ownership changes and budget cuts to disinformation-curbing teams, necessitate even greater vigilance in safeguarding the truth and countering coordinated propaganda efforts.