New Protests Emerge as Netanyahu Heads to the US

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares for his visit to the United States, a new wave of protests has erupted in Israel. These demonstrations come in response to the coalition government’s proposed judicial overhaul legislation, which has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the state of democracy in the country.

Protesters, led by groups such as Brothers and Sisters in Arms and Kaplan Force, are calling for an end to Netanyahu’s attempts to reshape the Israeli Supreme Court. They argue that such changes would undermine the judiciary’s ability to act as a check on the government, potentially threatening the country’s democratic system. Supporters of the legislation, however, believe it is necessary to curb what they perceive as an activist court.

A report by journalist Lesley Stahl on CBS’s 60 Minutes sheds light on the ongoing protests, featuring scenes from the demonstrations and interviews with three activists. Rather than relying on direct quotes, the report captures the passion and determination of the protesters as they express their concerns about the future of their country.

Netanyahu’s departure for the US has further fueled the protests, with demonstrators vowing to follow him during his trip. They plan to make their voices heard at the United Nations General Assembly, where Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden. The activists want to remind the international community that Israel will not become a dictatorship and that the fight for democracy continues.

These protests have not been confined to Israeli soil. Expat activists, leveraging a network of sympathizers, have been causing disruptions during government officials’ visits to cities like New York. Their goal is to ensure that no safe haven exists abroad for politicians facing political discord at home. With Netanyahu’s trip to the US drawing attention, these activists are poised to make their presence felt once again.

Netanyahu’s visit to the White House, which he has been eagerly anticipating, has been delayed due to the protests and the opposition to his government’s judicial overhaul bid. The Biden administration has been cautious about extending an invitation while the situation remains volatile. The prime minister will finally address the world leaders’ gathering on Friday, although his request to move his speech to the morning has drawn criticism as it allows him and his wife to enjoy a weekend abroad at the taxpayers’ expense.

As the protests continue to gain momentum and with tensions running high, it remains to be seen how Netanyahu’s visit to the US will unfold. The demonstrations serve as a stark reminder that the fight for democracy and the protection of institutions remains a pressing issue in Israeli society.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel