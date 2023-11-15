In a recent development, six Western nations have united to demand that Russia return the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia to Georgia. This demand comes as these nations marked the 15th anniversary of Russia’s takeover of 20% of Georgia’s territory.

The joint statement, issued by the United States, United Kingdom, France, Albania, Japan, and Malta, emphasizes the aggressive trend of Russia’s policy towards its neighbors. It draws parallels between Russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008 and its current aggression in Ukraine. These six countries are steadfast in reaffirming Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

The conflict between Russia and Georgia stemmed from Russia’s military intervention in response to Georgia’s failed attempt to regain control over the breakaway province of South Ossetia. Subsequently, Russia recognized the independence of both South Ossetia and Abkhazia and established military bases in these regions.

During the joint statement at the United Nations Security Council, the Western nations condemned Russia’s brutal invasion of Georgia and its continued occupation of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. They highlighted Russia’s steps towards the annexation of these Georgian regions, including military drills, the erection of barriers and wire fences, unlawful detentions and abductions, discrimination against ethnic Georgians, and deliberate damage to Georgian cultural heritage.

The six countries maintained that the conflict between Russia and Georgia must be resolved peacefully, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter. They emphasized the importance of recognizing the territorial integrity of every country. It is notable that the ongoing aggression against Ukraine was also taken into account.

In response to the joint statement, Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador dismissed it as hypocrisy. He argued that Georgia lost its territory due to a reckless gamble and accused the Western nations of attempting to drive a wedge between Russia and Georgia. He further criticized the statement, suggesting that it prioritizes Western geopolitical interests while disregarding the sacrifices made by Ukraine.

Despite these claims, the Western nations remain resolute in their demand for Russia to return the occupied territories to Georgia. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the significance of resolving territorial disputes peacefully and respecting international law remains paramount.

