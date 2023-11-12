Tragic Shooting Leaves Seaside Town in Greece in Shock

Six lives were tragically taken in a devastating shooting incident that shook a serene seaside town near Athens, Greece. The Greek police confirmed the fatalities on Monday, revealing that the attack took place in Artemida, located just 12 miles east of the capital city. While authorities suspect it was a gangland shooting, they have not provided further details about the circumstances or the identities of the victims.

The state-run TV broadcaster, ERT television, reported that the shooting could be linked to a dispute between organized criminal groups. All the victims were men who were found dead both inside and outside a car, with multiple gunshot wounds inflicted by at least one handgun. Shockingly, the number of casualties in this incident is higher than what is typically witnessed in gang-related violence in Greece.

Proto Thema, a Greek newspaper, shared a video allegedly showing the police at the scene after the shooting. The targeted vehicle reportedly had German license plates, an intriguing detail that further complicates the investigation. A total of 25 shell casings were discovered, leading the police to search for a car and a motorcycle believed to have been used by the attackers.

Although Greece has experienced several killings linked to gang warfare in recent months, often associated with fuel smuggling, this incident stands out due to its exceptionally high death toll. In another incident last year, a 37-year-old former convict and alleged bodyguard was fatally shot outside his home in Athens’ Korydallos district, alongside another man. The year before that, a 38-year-old petrol station owner in the Athens suburb of Gerakas was also killed.

These violent attacks involving organized crime in Greece commonly involve the use of Kalashnikov assault rifles. The prevalence of these weapons indicates the influence of organized crime in the country. In the case of the petrol station owner, his family later revealed that he was targeted for refusing to be part of an illegal racket, and was facing extortion and pressure from organized crime figures.

As the investigation into this tragic shooting continues, authorities are under immense pressure to bring the culprits to justice and restore a sense of security to the community. The loss of these innocent lives serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by organized crime in Greece.

