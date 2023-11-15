Breaking News: Shocking Details Emerge in Hardeep Nijjar’s Assassination

Surrey (British Columbia), September 26 – Startling revelations have emerged from the investigation into the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan activist based in Canada. Discovered evidence suggests that the killing, which took place outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in June, involved at least six individuals and two vehicles, indicating a highly organized operation. These findings challenge the previously reported narrative and shed new light on the incident.

Local Sikh community members have expressed their frustration with the lack of information provided by authorities regarding the progress of the investigation. They claim that the police response was sluggish, and internal disputes between agencies caused unnecessary delays. Moreover, businesses and residents near the gurdwara have reported that investigators failed to approach them for vital information or security footage.

Just last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped a bombshell when he revealed to the House of Commons that the government is vigorously pursuing “credible allegations” implicating Indian intelligence agencies in Nijjar’s assassination. This revelation was partially based on information obtained through Canada’s participation in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, as reported by The Washington Post.

The victim, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was also the president of the gurdwara, had previously received death threats, creating an atmosphere of fear and concern within the community. The assassination itself was captured on the gurdwara’s security camera, and the footage has been handed over to investigators, as per The Washington Post.

A 90-second clip of the video reveals the chilling events leading up to Nijjar’s murder. It shows his gray pickup truck exiting a parking space, followed closely by a white sedan. The two vehicles momentarily align side by side before the sedan overtakes the truck and blocks its path at the parking lot exit. Two individuals wearing hooded sweatshirts then emerge from a covered waiting area and confront Nijjar at gunpoint. The sedan swiftly escapes the scene, and the two assailants flee in the same direction.

Authorities have yet to provide any public statements regarding the identity of the individuals in the white sedan or the possible connection to the two additional men in the getaway car. This raises further questions and concerns within the community.

One of the key issues troubling community members is the lack of preventive measures taken to protect Nijjar prior to his assassination. Balraj Singh Nijjar, Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s 21-year-old son, expressed his disappointment in the authorities’ response. Despite his father’s explicit request for increased police surveillance around the gurdwara to ensure community safety, no significant action was taken.

The threats against Nijjar’s life were widely known, causing anxiety among gurdwara members who often spotted him driving alone. With regrets, his son lamented the ban on bulletproof cars in British Columbia and the complications surrounding obtaining a permit for protective vests.

In a shocking twist, it was also revealed that a tracking device was discovered in the wheel well of Nijjar’s truck by his mechanic. This startling revelation adds a new dimension to the motive and planning behind the assassination.

The recent accusation leveled by Prime Minister Trudeau has plunged India and Canada into a diplomatic altercation. New Delhi has dismissed Ottawa’s claims as “absurd and motivated,” leading to the expulsion of senior diplomats from both countries and travel advisories being issued.

This groundbreaking investigation deepens the mystery surrounding Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s assassination while highlighting the urgent need for transparency and protection within the Sikh community. As the truth slowly unravels, authorities must address the concerns raised by Nijjar’s family and the Sikh community at large.

