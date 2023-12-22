New Legislation Approvals Mark End of Contentious Winter Session

As the winter session of Parliament comes to a close, marked by notable security breaches and an unprecedented number of suspensions, both Houses have adjourned sine die, a day earlier than scheduled. The session concluded with the approval of six significant bills, highlighting the government’s commitment to reform and strengthen various sectors of Indian society.

In the Rajya Sabha, three bills targeting the transformation of India’s criminal justice system received unanimous approval. This legislative overhaul aims to modernize and streamline the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, replacing outdated colonial-era laws. The passage of these bills signifies a significant step forward in ensuring a fair and efficient justice system for all citizens.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha focused on other crucial matters, including the appointment process of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs). The lower house successfully passed a bill that streamlines and clarifies the procedure for these appointments, enhancing the transparency and effectiveness of the electoral process.

Additionally, the Lok Sabha demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding national security by approving a bill that grants temporary government control over telecom services in times of critical importance. This measure ensures that the state can respond swiftly and effectively in situations that may pose a threat to the nation’s security.

Throughout the winter session, the Lok Sabha exhibited remarkable productivity, passing a total of 18 bills and achieving a commendable 74% productivity rate. However, the session was not without its share of disruptions and controversies.

A major security breach disrupted proceedings, leading to widespread protests from opposition parties. In response, a record number of 146 MPs, including TMC’s Mahua Moitra, were suspended for their role in these ongoing disruptions. The opposition demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security breach, followed by a comprehensive discussion on the issue.

As tempers flared and tensions rose, three additional Lok Sabha MPs were suspended just prior to the adjournment of both Houses of Parliament. DK Suresh, Deepak Baij, and Nakul Nath faced suspensions for their participation in protests within the House.

While the winter session may have been marred by controversies and disruptions, the successful passage of these critical bills demonstrates the commitment and determination of the Indian Parliament to enact much-needed reforms. By closing the session with the approval of these significant legislations, the government aims to shape a more progressive and secure future for the nation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What bills were approved during the winter session of Parliament?



A: Six major bills received approval, including the revamp of India’s criminal justice system, a bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, and a bill granting temporary government control over telecom services for national security purposes.

Q: How many MPs were suspended during the winter session?



A: A total of 146 MPs were suspended, with 100 suspensions in the Lok Sabha and additional suspensions following protests.

Q: What was the productivity rate of the Lok Sabha during the winter session?



A: The Lok Sabha achieved a productivity rate of 74%, passing a total of 18 bills during the session.

Q: What prompted the suspensions of certain Lok Sabha MPs?



A: The suspended MPs were involved in disruptive protests within the House, leading to their subsequent suspension.

Q: What issues led to the widespread protests from opposition parties?



A: A major security breach triggered the protests, prompting the opposition to demand a statement from the Home Minister and a discussion on the matter.