Poland’s General Election Raises Concerns Over Democracy and Fairness

The upcoming general election in Poland has brought the deep divisions within the country to the forefront. Despite months of campaigning, scandals, and attacks, the two major parties, the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party and the centrist Civic Coalition, remain far ahead in the polls. This political landscape is a testament to the very deep divisions in Polish society.

According to the latest polls, PiS is at 37 percent and the Civic Coalition is at 30 percent. While three smaller parties are also likely to secure seats in the next parliament, all eyes are on these smaller parties as their performance will determine the future political landscape. Parties need to win at least 5 percent of the vote to secure seats, but coalitions require 8 percent. The outcome of these smaller parties could potentially put PiS on the verge of a stand-alone majority.

However, concerns have been raised about the fairness of the elections. The government has been accused of using taxpayer funds for social spending and organizing country-wide picnics to sway voters in its favor. State-controlled media, which is obligated to be impartial, has shown bias towards the ruling party. Opposition parties have also faced obstacles in advertising, with newspapers owned by state refiner Orlen rejecting their ads.

Additionally, the government has proposed a referendum with questions designed to harm the opposition, including one on migration that misrepresents the actual policies. State-owned corporations are pouring vast sums of money into the campaign, and the referendum has no spending limit. The vote count will also be supervised by judges appointed by the ruling party. These factors raise questions about the fairness and transparency of the election process.

As the election day approaches, concerns are mounting about the state of democracy in Poland. The outcome of the election and its impact on the country’s political landscape and democratic institutions will be closely watched. If a government cannot be formed, Poland may face another round of elections in the spring of 2024. The future of Polish democracy hangs in the balance.