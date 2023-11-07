Climate Change: A Global Reality felt by Billions in July 2023

The scorching heat wave that swept across the world in July 2023 left an indelible mark on the planet, earning the title of the Earth’s hottest month on record. A recent report released by Climate Central, an independent science communication group, reveals that over 6.5 billion people, accounting for a staggering 81% of the global population, experienced the effects of climate change-induced heat during this period.

In a world grappling with rising temperatures, Climate Central’s vice president for science, Andrew Pershing, emphasizes the ubiquity of climate change impacts, stating, “We really are experiencing climate change just about everywhere.” This sentiment is echoed by the report, which highlights the widespread occurrence of record-breaking heatwaves, devastating wildfires, and their consequential effects on human health, the environment, and economies across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The study analyzed climate change attribution assessments for 4,700 cities and 200 countries worldwide. It revealed that for 2 billion individuals located within the tropical belt, climate change amplified the intensity of heat experienced each day in July. Notable cities, such as Mecca in Saudi Arabia and San Pedro Sula in Honduras, stood as examples of the far-reaching impact of climate change.

Even within the United States, 22 cities experienced at least 20 days where the likelihood of extreme heat tripled due to climate change. These cities, including Miami, Houston, and Phoenix, grappled with the consequences of rising temperatures. The study unequivocally emphasizes that the increasing frequency and intensity of such events align with scientific understanding of the consequences stemming from carbon dioxide emissions.

Though the report is not yet peer-reviewed, it employed climate fingerprinting methods endorsed by other scientific groups and deemed technically valid by the National Academy of Sciences. These methods affirm that human-caused climate change influenced temperatures in July for the vast majority of the world’s population. Carbon pollution escalated the likelihood of extreme heat, affecting individuals across the entire planet and leaving virtually no place untouched.

The findings underscore the urgent need for collective action to address climate change. It is evident that humanity stands at a pivotal junction, facing the unified global challenge of combating the far-reaching impacts of climate change. Only through concerted efforts can we hope to mitigate its effects and safeguard the wellbeing of future generations.