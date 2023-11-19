Gaza’s Largest Hospital Conceals Lengthy Secret Tunnel: A New Chapter in the Conflict

Israel has recently released footage revealing what it claims is a hidden tunnel meticulously built by Palestinian operatives beneath Gaza’s largest hospital. This revelation has shed light on a previously unknown aspect of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The extensive tunnel, which reaches a depth of 10 meters and stretches approximately 55 meters, terminates at a sturdy, blast-proof door.

This hidden passage, discovered during an intelligence-led Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) operation within the compound of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, raises alarming questions about the use of civilian infrastructure for undisclosed purposes. Hamas, while acknowledging the existence of an extensive network of underground tunnels and bunkers, has consistently denied their presence within civilian establishments like hospitals.

The IDF issued a detailed statement along with the released video, explaining how this particular tunnel is equipped with various defense mechanisms, including the aforementioned blast-proof door and a firing mechanism. According to Israeli military officials, such structures are designed to obstruct Israeli forces from accessing Hamas’ command centers and underground assets. It is worth noting that the IDF did not disclose what lies beyond this fortified door, leaving the nature of Hamas’ activities concealed.

The entrance to the tunnel was found in a shed within the Shifa compound that housed munitions. This alarming discovery has not only deepened concerns about the potential militarization of civilian structures but also raises questions regarding the safety and security of medical facilities in the region.

While the conflict between Israel and Hamas is well-documented, this finding adds a significant new dimension to the ongoing struggle. It highlights the complex nature of the conflict, with new battlegrounds being unearthed and alternative tactics employed. The utilization of hospitals as strategic points of operation challenges the traditional narrative surrounding conflicts and forces us to reevaluate our understanding of the dynamics at play.

It is crucial to remember that behind these developments lie innocent civilians seeking medical treatment and refuge. The implications of this revelation extend beyond military strategy and into the realm of humanitarian concerns. The safety of patients, doctors, and medical staff must always remain a top priority, regardless of the ongoing hostilities.

