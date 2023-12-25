50,000 Pregnant Women in Gaza Struggle Amidst Healthcare Crisis

The situation in Gaza continues to worsen as the healthcare system faces a state of “decimation”, leaving around 50,000 pregnant women in desperate need of medical care. With more than 180 births occurring every day, the strain on the already struggling healthcare system is becoming overwhelming.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has expressed deep concern for the well-being of pregnant women in Gaza. Despite operating with limited resources and personnel, UNRWA doctors and midwives are doing everything they can to provide care for post-natal and high-risk pregnant women in the few operational health centers that remain.

Furthermore, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has condemned the dire state of Gaza’s health system. The constant insecurity and inflow of wounded patients have created extremely challenging conditions. Nevertheless, healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and ambulance drivers, continue to work tirelessly to save lives, despite the destruction of the healthcare infrastructure.

The situation is dire, as the UN agency warns that healthcare needs are skyrocketing while only a fraction of the pre-conflict hospital beds remain available. In addition, a significant number of the original health staff have been forced to stop working. This is compounded by the fact that hospitals, which are meant to be protected under international humanitarian law, have been repeatedly targeted by Israeli strikes throughout the war.

The WHO has documented 246 Israeli attacks on healthcare infrastructure in Gaza, including hospitals and ambulances. Recent visits to badly damaged hospitals in the northern Gaza have revealed distressing scenes of largely abandoned patients begging for basic necessities like food and water. Only nine out of 36 hospitals are partially functional throughout the besieged territory, with none in the north. The Israeli targeting of medical facilities continues to hinder access to critical healthcare services for the population of Gaza.

As a result of the ongoing conflict, around 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced to southern Gaza, with many seeking shelter in overcrowded UN schools or making do with makeshift tents. The devastating toll of the war is evident in the increasing death toll, with at least 20,424 Palestinians killed, including 166 in just the past 24 hours. Tens of thousands of people are wounded, and many bodies remain trapped under the rubble.

This healthcare crisis in Gaza calls for immediate action and support from the international community. Efforts must be made to rebuild the healthcare system in order to provide the necessary care for the thousands of pregnant women and the population as a whole. The provision of humanitarian aid and the pursuit of an immediate ceasefire are crucial steps in alleviating the suffering in Gaza and restoring hope for a better future.

