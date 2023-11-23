The Crackdown on Hamas Support in Germany: Hundreds of Properties Raided by Police

In a significant operation, German police conducted raids on the properties of Hamas members and supporters throughout the country. These actions come after the German government implemented a ban on any activity associated with the terrorist organization.

The ban, which was put into effect on November 2, also dissolved Samidoun, a group responsible for celebrating Hamas’ attack on Israel that occurred on October 7. With approximately 450 members in Germany, Hamas engages in a range of activities, including expressions of sympathy, propaganda, financing, fundraising, and other efforts aimed at strengthening the organization abroad.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized the country’s unwavering stance against radical Islamists, stating, “By banning Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of Hamas’ barbaric terror against Israel.”

The properties raided by the police included a total of 16 locations in Berlin, as well as in the states of Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Schleswig-Holstein. More than 300 police officers were involved in the searches conducted in Berlin alone, with the objective of seizing evidence and assets. While seven searches were specifically related to Hamas, four were associated with Samidoun.

The raids primarily targeted the homes of supporters and the premises of a Palestinian association. These actions form part of Germany’s broader crackdown on groups promoting antisemitism, especially in the aftermath of the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

It is notable that this is not the first instance of German authorities taking action against extremist groups. Earlier this month, police raided the homes of 17 individuals in Bavaria, who were accused of disseminating antisemitic hate speech and threats online. Similarly, in November, German police conducted 54 raids across the country in an investigation into an organization suspected of promoting the ideology of the Iranian leadership, potentially supporting Hezbollah activities in Germany.

These measures reflect Germany’s commitment to closely monitoring the Islamist scene and ensuring that Islamists and antisemites do not find safe haven within its borders. The presence of Hamas in Germany is seen as an effort to exert influence over the country’s political and social discourse.

Hamas, known for its vow to annihilate Israel, has carried out numerous suicide bombings and attacks targeting civilians and Israeli soldiers. Designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. State Department in 1997, Hamas is also recognized as a terrorist organization by the European Union and various Western countries.

FAQ

What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist political and military organization that is considered a terrorist group by several countries, including the United States and the European Union. It is known for its commitment to the destruction of Israel and has been responsible for numerous acts of violence targeting Israeli civilians.

Why did Germany raid properties of Hamas supporters?

Germany conducted the raids to enforce a ban on any activity associated with Hamas, which was implemented by the government. The goal was to disrupt the operations of Hamas members and supporters in the country and gather evidence for further investigations.

What other actions has Germany taken against extremist groups?

Germany has been actively cracking down on groups promoting antisemitism and extremist ideologies. This includes raiding the homes of individuals involved in spreading hate speech and threats targeting Jews online, as well as investigating organizations suspected of supporting Hezbollah activities in Germany.

How many properties were raided and how many officers were involved?

A total of 16 properties were searched by 500 police officers in Berlin and other areas of Germany. In Berlin alone, more than 300 police officers conducted searches at 11 locations.

Sources:

– Reuters

– The Washington Post