Five Years Since the Tragic Murder of Jamal Khashoggi: The Derailed Pursuit of Justice

In a horrifying turn of events, it has been exactly five years since the Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, known for his writings in the Washington Post, walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and never made it out alive. Khashoggi, seeking documents for his upcoming marriage, fell victim to a gruesome dismemberment, and his remains have yet to be found.

According to U.S. intelligence, a team of 15 Saudi agents, with approval from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), had meticulously planned and executed a “capture or kill” operation. This chilling event sent shockwaves through the journalism community, activists, and politicians worldwide. However, half a decade later, justice and accountability remain painfully elusive.

Despite overwhelming evidence and international outrage, Prince Mohammed has evaded personal responsibility for the operation. In a recent interview with Fox News, he labeled it a “mistake,” failing to acknowledge the gravity of the heinous act. Shockingly, only eight individuals have been sentenced in connection to Khashoggi’s killing, leaving little hope for additional fair trials. Meanwhile, the United States continues to maintain regular diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, seemingly unaffected by the lack of justice served.

The Saudi government, on the other hand, has intensified its crackdown on freedom of expression and dissenting voices, further tarnishing its human rights record. The kingdom has resorted to severe punishments, such as sentencing a retired teacher to death for merely criticizing corruption and human rights violations through his Twitter account. This suffocating environment of fear poses a significant threat to anyone daring to speak out against injustice.

Human rights groups rightly warn that the absence of consequences for Khashoggi’s murder not only undermines the memory of a courageous journalist but also endangers others who advocate for freedom and justice. PEN America, a prominent free speech organization, highlights that the impunity surrounding this case casts a long shadow over all writers standing up against injustice worldwide. It urges governments and institutions to reject the normalization of relations with the Saudi government under Crown Prince Mohammed to prevent the targeting of writers from becoming the new normal.

FAQ:

Q: Has anyone been held accountable for Khashoggi’s murder?

A: Only a few of the Saudi agents involved have faced trial and received relatively lenient sentences. Justice remains elusive as higher-level officials responsible for the crime have avoided scrutiny.

Q: How has the international community responded to Khashoggi’s murder?

A: While there has been international condemnation, governments and institutions have largely continued business as usual with Saudi Arabia, undermining the pursuit of justice.

Q: Has the Saudi government faced any consequences for its actions?

A: The Biden administration imposed sanctions and visa bans on Saudi citizens but refrained from penalizing Crown Prince Mohammed directly. This has drawn criticism from human rights advocates who argue that true accountability must extend to high-level officials.

Q: What is the current state of freedom of expression in Saudi Arabia?

A: The Saudi government has escalated its crackdown on free speech and dissent, silencing critical voices and perpetuating a climate of fear and oppression.

Sources:

– PEN America: [pen.org](https://pen.org)

– Amnesty International: [amnesty.org](https://amnesty.org)